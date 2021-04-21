If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple fans love the new MagSafe magnetic charging system designed especially for Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup. It’s such a convenient way to charge your iPhone, and it’s sort of a cross between the convenience of wireless charging and the performance of wired charging. The problem, of course, is that Apple’s MagSafe charger is quite expensive, all things considered. The Apple OEM MagSafe charger retails for $39 and it’s still pretty pricey even while it’s discounted to $34 at Amazon. But the good news is that third-party accessory makers have plenty of alternatives that you can get for a fraction of that price.

Here, we’ll show you five popular MagSafe charger alternatives — including a best-seller that costs just $16.14!

Today's Top Deal We've never seen anything like this Amazon deal that shaves $100 off a best-selling 4K camera drone! List Price:$189.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$100.00 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup is packed with so many awesome features you’ll love if you’re thinking about upgrading to a new smartphone. It all starts with Apple’s first big iPhone redesign since 2017, but you’ll also enjoy all sorts of great new functionality with Apple’s current-generation iPhone lineup. The cameras are incredible, the power of Apple’s latest A-series chipset is unbeatable, and there are so many more features to look forward to if you’re considering an upgrade. Of course, one of the new iPhone 12 features everyone is talking about is MagSafe, the new iteration of Apple’s magnetic charging technology that everyone misses so much on the MacBook laptop lineup.

On the iPhone 12, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Apple’s new MagSafe tech is a nifty combination of wireless charging and wired charging. It’s just like Apple’s proprietary Apple Watch charging setup, but scaled up to fit the iPhone and, probably, the iPad someday as well.

Rumor has it that Apple is gearing up for the removal of all ports from its iPhone lineup, so MagSafe will likely play a key role with Apple’s mobile devices moving forward. The problem, of course, is that MagSafe accessories from Apple are quite expensive, which is to be expected. Buy a MagSafe charger from Apple and it’ll cost you $39. Even on sale right now at Amazon, the Apple MagSafe charger still costs $34. That’s a lot of money to spend on a phone charger — despite how cool MagSafe tech is.

The good news is that there are plenty of other options on Amazon that work exactly the same way with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, but they cost much less money. From the best-selling xiwxi Magnetic Wireless Charger for just $16 and change to a great sale that slashes the CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger with Adapter to $18.99, there are plenty to choose from at Amazon that all cost much less than $39. In fact, you can even get an Aimtel 4 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station on sale for under $30 and charge multiple devices at once!

xiwxi Magnetic Wireless Charger

⚡【Designed for iPhone 12 Series】This Magnetic Magsafe charger only compatible with iPhone 12 series. In order to ensure the excellent magnetic attraction function, please use a professional Magsafe case instead of an ordinary case (Note: iPhone 11/XR/SE/7/8, Samsung, Google, Motorola, and Android Phone Wireless Charging are not currently supported).

⚡【Max 15W Fast Charging】This magnetic charging pad max support 15W max fast Magsafe charging only iPhone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max. Compatible with USB C adapter and 20W PD adapter.

xiwxi Magnetic Wireless Charger for Magsafe Charger, 15W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad with US… List Price:$16.99 Price:$16.14 You Save:$0.85 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO W6 Magnets Wireless Charger

【 Slim】6.5mm – Slimmest wireless charger. Made of special ABS material and provide reliability performance.

【Safe & Reliable】Built-in over-charging, over-heating, and short-circuit protection. Double guarantee and dual safety provide you safety experience.

【Unclutter Your Space】Hassle free of plugs and cables and keep your desktop neat and organized. Supports fast charging (charger not included)

TOZO W6 Wireless Charger Compatible for iPhone 12 / Mini/Pro/Max Aviation Aluminum Computer Num… List Price:$19.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger

【Newest Magnetic Wireless Charging】:CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger compatible with MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap, specially designed for iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max(as well as with compatible MagSafe phone cases), No More alignment problems, Snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and a strong hold for stable and efficient charging. Just snap it on the back of your phone for a secure connection, play and charge at the same time.

【1.5m/5ft cable & PD 20W USB C adapter】:Yes, we considered everything. This fast wireless charging pad magnetic charger comes with a built-in 5ft USB-C cable and a 20W PD Fast wall charger is included, Connect the cable to the wall charger and you are all set. 5ft (1.5m) long cable allows you to freely operate the device and juice up your phone simultaneously; 20W USB-C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go for all devices that support USB Power Delivery.

CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger, Compatible with MagS Charger, 5ft Cable (with Fast Charge 2… List Price:$25.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$7.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger

【PD Adapter Included】: A 20W USB C power adapter provides fast charging with either MagSafe chargers or USB C to Lightning cables, and all in a compact form – the same size as Apple’s 5W adapter. (Note：1.USB C to Lightning cable sold separately. 2. MagSafe charger can’t provide up to 20W charging, to charge at 20W, please use the 20W PD USB C charger with the charging cable.)

【Magnetic Alignment】: New MagSafe technology perfectly snaps and centers to the charging coil on the back of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro Max for secure wireless charging.

RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger iPhone 12 Charger【Mini Type C PD Adapter Included】 Fast… List Price:$25.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Aimtel Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

[4 in 1 Wireless Charging Station with QI Certified] Come with 18W QC3.0 quick charger power adapter, support for 10W Magnetic Wireless Magsafe fast charging for iPhone 12 12/Pro/ProMax/Mini,7.5W fast charging for iPhone 11/11 pro/max/X XS XR SE 2020, built-in Apple Watch Charger for Apple Watch series 6/5/4/3/2/SE,3W for Airpod/Airpods Pro, additional USB Charging Port can charge another phone. Can charge up to 4 multiple apple products at the same time with regular charging speed.

[Portable and Detachable] With the Magnetic Detachable Design, the MagSafe wireless charging Pad can be detached into 2 parts to charging multiple devices.Easy to carry and charge your Apple Watch, AirPods Pro/Airpods, and Phones when traveling.

[Strong Magnet Magsafe for iPhone 12 Series] Built-in 6 pieces big powerful magnets can position apple iPhone 12/Pro/Pro Max/Mini precise on wireless charging coil,won’t mislay and cause insufficient charging. More Apple products can be charged on the mag safe base compare with the Anker duo MagSafe charger or Belkin boost 3 in 1 wireless charging MagSafe station for apple.

Aimtel Wireless Charger,4 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station for Apple Products Mag safe Charger St… List Price:$33.88 Price:$27.44 You Save:$9.09 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.