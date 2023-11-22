MacBook Air is $749 for Black Friday, and M3 MacBook Pro is $200 off

Are you looking for the fastest and most responsive experience possible on a laptop computer? You don’t need to spend a small fortune on a custom gaming machine with a gazillion gigabytes of RAM. All you need is a new Apple notebook with Apple’s industry-leading M series chip. And prices actually start much lower than you might think. As a matter of fact, Apple’s lowest MacBook Air price of the year is available right now for Black Friday 2023.

There are so many Apple Black Friday deals available right now. But if you’re looking for a new laptop, you’ll find everything you need right here. The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are both down to the lowest prices of the year.

The M1 MacBook Air is Apple’s most affordable laptop you can get with an M-series chipset. As if you don’t already know, Apple’s M-series chips are the SoCs that are making all kinds of waves right now.

This entry-level Apple laptop is still powerful enough to completely crush rival Windows laptops that cost twice as much. And that’s especially true when you can save up to $250 for Black Friday 2023.

Then, if you really want to step things up, you can pick up the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch instead. It’s also $250 off. Or, if you want a more compact M2-powered laptop, the M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449, which is a new all-time low.

MacBook Air price discounts for Black Friday

Apple MacBook Air laptop with an M1 processor. Image source: Apple

Apple’s new MacBook Air laptop is lightning-fast. In fact, if you upgrade from the previous-generation Air, you won’t believe how impressive the performance gains are. This new MacBook Air is even faster than previous-generation MacBook Pro models!

And Incredibly, Amazon has the MacBook Air available right now at the lowest price of the year.

You can currently pick up the M1 MacBook Air for just $749. You should hurry, however, because at least one colorway was already sold out as of the time of this writing.

Amazon might get more MacBook Air inventory soon at this price. But the more likely possibility is that Amazon will soon sell out of its inventory and the deal will be over.

On top of that, Amazon is offering a rare discount right now on the newer M2 MacBook Air 15-inch. This model rarely goes on sale, but it’s $250 off right now on Amazon if you hurry.

This is the cheapest laptop with Apple’s M2 chip!

Of course, there’s also another M-series Apple notebook that’s on sale for Black Friday 2023.

MacBook Pro deals for Black Friday

Apple MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chipset. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If I needed a new laptop right now, I would definitely get an M2 MacBook Air 15-inch while it’s discounted for Black Friday. But some people want something even more powerful. That’s where the MacBook Pro comes in.

Apple just released brand-new MacBook Pro models that are all powered by different versions of the M3 chip. And for Black Friday 2023, all of Apple’s newest MacBook Pro models have been discounted for the first time.

If you want an M3 MacBook Pro, it starts at $1,449 instead of $1,599 for Black Friday. That’s a $150 discount, and it’s the lowest price so far. You can also save up to $200 on the MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip if you need even better performance.

