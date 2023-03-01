LG A2 OLED TV is only $599.99 with Best Buy’s 54% discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

LG OLED TVs are some of the most beloved televisions in the world right now. They offer stunningly vivid colors and the deepest blacks you can imagine. The only problem is that they’re often much more expensive than comparable smart TVs. That is, unless there’s a big sale like the LG A2 OLED TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy.

Thanks to a massive 54% discount, you can pick up an LG A2 OLED TV right now for just $599.99 if you want the 48-inch model. That’s more than half off, and it’s the best price we’ve seen so far in 2023.

There are several great TV deals available right now, especially if you want an entry-level model. As we noted in our roundup of Wednesday’s top daily deals, prices start at just $79.99 for the Insignia F20 24-inch Fire TV.

Needless to say, that’s an all-time low price for a great television. But it’s also a very small TV that’s only good for a kitchen or perhaps a guest room. If you want something bigger and higher-end, you definitely need to check out the sale happening right now at Best Buy.

I have an LG A2 OLED TV myself, and I can assure you that it’s absolutely stunning. The picture quality is just as good as the LG C1, which I also have. This particular model features a newer display panel than the C1 though, and it touts some very impressive specs.

Some LG A2 highlights include self-lit pixels, 100% color fidelity, and 100% color volume. LG’s α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K does a remarkable job of helping produce incredible picture quality. Plus, AI Picture Pro technology helps upscale content to 4K without degrading the quality.

There are several different picture modes that are highly customizable. Also, gamers will love how fantastic the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X looks on this TV, which automatically switches to gaming mode when it detects that you’ve turned on your console.

At $1,300, the LG A2 OLED TV is easily among the best 48-inch TVs you can buy. With a price of $599.99 on sale at Best Buy, it’s unbeatable.

Also of note, the 65-inch model has a $100 discount, in case you’re looking for something bigger.