Last chance to get this popular Amazon gadget with 351,000 5-star ratings for $15

So many people out there are completely oblivious to the fact that Amazon has a special section just for all the big discounts it offers on Amazon devices. That’s right… it’s a whole page dedicated to nothing but Amazon’s insanely popular gadgets and gizmos that sell by the millions, and they’re all on sale with discounts.

You’ve undoubtedly been to the “Today’s Deals” page on Amazon’s site and seen the link to “Amazon Devices” along the top. But for some reason, that page often doesn’t include every single product in Amazon’s device lineup that’s being discounted at any given time. We have no idea why that’s the case, but you’ll want to check out this special Amazon device deals page on the Amazon site if you want to see each and every discount in the company’s product lineup. Head over there today and you’ll find plenty of popular products made and sold by Amazon that are on sale with deep discounts. Some best-selling examples include the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $39.99, Amazon’s $130 Echo Buds for $79.99, several deep discounts on different blazing-fast eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system configurations, and a massive $90 discount on the popular Ring Floodlight Camera and Echo Show 5 bundle.

There is no question whatsoever that those are all outstanding deals on very popular products, but there’s one more super-popular Amazon device on sale right now that you should definitely check out. It’s the #1 best-selling Amazon Smart Plug, and it’s down to just $14.99 right now.

The Amazon Smart Plug is the best-reviewed smart plug on Amazon’s site by a truly massive margin, with more than 351,000 5-star ratings and another 42,000+ 4-star ratings. That’s pretty crazy if you stop to think about it. TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are the only other ones that come anywhere close, and they only have 57,000 5-star reviews. That said, Kasa plugs are on sale right now for $7.50 each, so you can get two of them for the price of one discounted Amazon Smart Plug. It’s a great deal, but plenty of people out there would clearly rather stick with Amazon’s own plugs. And considering how well they integrate with Alexa and other devices in Amazon’s smart home ecosystem, we can certainly understand why people are willing to pay a premium.

Amazon typically charges a pretty steep premium for its own-brand plugs — the Amazon Smart Plug retails for a whopping $25. That’s a tall order indeed, but you won’t pay that much if you pick one up today.

Head over to Amazon’s site and you’ll see that these best-selling smart plugs are on sale for just $14.99 each, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far in 2021. It’s a fantastic deal for one of the highest-rated Amazon products of all time. That said, this deal has been up since last week so there’s almost no question whatsoever that it’s going to disappear from Amazon’s site either today or over the weekend. Definitely hurry up and grab a few before it’s too late!

Here are the key takeaways:

Control your devices with your smartphone or using Alexa voice commands

Plugs into any standard three-prong US power outlet

Amazon’s “ Certified for Humans ” designation means it’s easy to set up and easy to use

” designation means it’s easy to set up and easy to use Open the box, plug in the Amazon Smart Plug, open the Alexa app on your phone, and you’re ready to go

Create schedules to turn on your lights, fans, appliances, and more — and control them remotely from anywhere in the world while you’re away

The compact design means it won’t block other outlets when you plug it in

No smart home hub or other hardware purchases required

