Amazon’s massive online marketplace and its incredible nationwide distribution network are both obviously impressive, but it’s possible that neither one is Amazon’s crowning achievement at this point. Instead, it might actually be Alexa, which has become absolutely essential to countless millions of people out there. Everyone loves having Alexa in their homes because there are endless “skills” that Amazon’s virtual personal assistant can take care of for you. The problem for so many people, however, is that they lose access to all their Echo speakers when they leave the house since Amazon doesn’t make any portable Echo speakers anymore.

Needless to say, Amazon is obviously well aware of this limitation. That’s exactly why the company created products like Echo Buds, which give you access to Alexa on the go, and Echo Auto, which gives you hands-free access to Alexa in your car while you drive. And right now, Echo Auto happens to be on sale at the lowest price of 2021 thanks to the massive Mother’s Day 2021 Amazon devices sale!

Alexa is no longer merely a luxury for so many people out there. Instead, Amazon’s virtual personal assistant is a necessity these days and I can’t even remember what life was like before I had Alexa doing my bidding. Alexa turns the lights on and off for me, it shows me who’s at my front door thanks to a Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Show, it makes my coffee in the morning, and it even arms my alarm system at night. I’m so used to having the ability to speak commands to Alexa that I have definitely caught myself doing it once or twice when I wasn’t even within range of an Echo speaker. Oops!

My only real problem with all this reliance on Alexa is that it’s not readily available once I leave my house. Or at least, that used to be the case before I got my hands on one of Amazon’s best Alexa smart devices. It’s called the Echo Auto, and it’s basically an Echo Dot for your car. It gives you hands-free access to all the Alexa skills you love, and it plays Alexa’s voice or streaming music through your car’s speakers.

It’s a must-have for anyone who uses Alexa, and it’s on sale right now for just $24.99 instead of $50. That’s a gigantic 50% discount and it’s the lowest price of 2021 by a big margin. Most or even all of Amazon’s deep Amazon device discounts will likely disappear over the weekend, so this is your last chance to get in on the action. Don’t miss out!

Here are some of the main takeaways:

Amazon’s Echo Auto gives you access to all the great Alexa skills you love and use in your home, and it’s all hands-free. You can also take advantage of Alexa skills that are perfect for when you’re driving, like playing music, listening to an Audible book, checking your calendar, finding a nearby restaurant or other business, and making calls.

Echo Auto has 8 different microphones to ensure that your voice commands are heard over road noise and your radio.

Works through your car speakers and connects to your smartphone for data, so you don’t need to pay for a wireless plan.

Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your smartphone and can connect to your car speakers using an auxiliary input or your phone’s Bluetooth connection.

