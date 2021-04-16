If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

All the hottest Fire TV deals that have appeared on Amazon over the past few weeks have now disappeared, and so have most of the other Amazon device deals we’ve seen on the site so far in April. Surprisingly, however, one fantastic new Fire TV deal just popped up on the retailer’s site. Interestingly though, it’s a hidden deal that’s only available to certain Amazon shoppers, so most people are completely unaware of the opportunity.

Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s newest and most affordable streaming media player, with a wonderfully affordable $30 price tag that gives you so much bang for your buck. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, however, you can get one right now for only $19.99! This somewhat secret deal first appeared on Amazon’s site earlier this week and there’s a very good chance that it’s going to vanish either sometime today or over the weekend. That means if you want to get in on the action, it’s now or never.

The nation’s top online retailer began 2021 with some truly incredible deals on so many different Amazon devices. What’s more, a bunch of those incredible sales showed up again in early April. Unfortunately, however, all the best deals on Amazon’s various device lineups have vanished over the past week or so. All the bundles are gone too, and only a few Amazon devices are on sale this week.

Thankfully, there are a few deep discounts left — including one of the best deals ever on Amazon’s newest Fire TV device.

Hop over to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 if you subscribe to Amazon Prime. For those unaware of this latest addition to Amazon’s Fire TV product catalog, the device itself is exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick. The only difference is the remote, which is still an Alexa Voice Remote but lacks the extra power and volume buttons to control your TV. If that’s not a deal-breaker for you and you’re a Prime member, definitely take advantage of this bargain!

This sale has been going all week and if history has taught us anything, it’ll likely end either sometime today or at some point over the weekend. Definitely get in on the action while you still can.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 r… List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s more info from Amazon’s product description:

Our most affordable Fire TV Stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.

500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership.

Live TV – Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.

Free TV – Access over 20,000 free movies and TV shows from apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

Listen to music – Stream on Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. Subscription fees may apply.

