Kodak’s amazing new portable projector just got its first Amazon discount

When it comes to home theater projectors, there’s a deal on Amazon that our readers are going nuts for. The Yaber Pro V7 home theater projector is a fantastic option that we tested and really liked a lot. The only real problem with it is the hefty $600 price tag. That’s a hefty price tag, but there’s a killer Amazon deal right now. A new lower MSRP and a huge $100 discount slash the price all the way to just $195.99. That’s an unbelievable deal, and you should definitely check it out if you’re in the market for a home theater projector. But what if you’re looking for a compact, portable projector on Amazon?

We’ve spent the past couple of weeks testing a brand new option called the Kodak Luma 400 Portable HD Smart Projector. It has quickly become our favorite new portable projector of 2021. It also finally got its first discount ever at Amazon!

The best new portable projector on Amazon

Portable projectors are awesome. There’s no doubt about it. A good portable projector lets you turn any room into a home theater in an instant. Additionally, you can beam movies onto a screen or the side of your house for an outdoor viewing experience. They’re so great, but there’s one problem with them. There are so many options out there, it can be difficult to know where to start.

Are you looking for a high-quality projector as opposed to a cheap one? There’s a fantastic new option that was just released on August 10. It’s called the Kodak Luma 400 Portable HD Smart Projector, and Kodak sent us one a few weeks ago to test. There’s no question that it’s an impressive new model. We found the clarity of this model to outclass any other projector we’ve tested that’s this compact. Also, its brightness is rated at 200 ANSI lumens, but it seems even brighter than that. We pitted it against a comparable compact projector rated at 200 ANSI lumens, and the Luma 400 was noticeably brighter.

There are a few more important things you’re going to like about this projector. First, it runs Android 9.0. You can connect your smartphone, streaming dongle, video game console, or anything else using HDMI, USB, or Bluetooth. But, you don’t need to if you don’t want to. Since it has Android on board, you’ll be able to install all the streaming apps you want. That includes everything from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to Hulu and Disney Plus. It truly is a home theater in the palm of your hand!

Kodak Luma 400 price discount

With impressive picture quality and 3 hours of battery life per charge, the Kodak Luma 400 Portable HD Smart Projector is awesome. It was just released on Amazon in August, and it’s back in stock after selling out. If you want the best new portable projector on Amazon, your search ends here.

And if you hurry, you can also take advantage of Amazon’s first-ever discount!

Also, you should also pick up this 120-inch foldable projector screen while it’s down to just $20 at Amazon. It’s an awesome creaseless screen with 9,200+ 4-star and 5-star reviews on Amazon. That’s a fantastic price for a projector screen that Amazon shoppers love so much!

Kodak Luma 400 fast facts

The Kodak Luma 400 portable projector puts a home theater in the palm of your hand

It’s a portable mini LED projector that displays images and video with stunning quality

Features a native resolution of 720p HD (1280 x 720) and supports input resolutions up to 4K

Additionally, it has a brightness rating of 200 ANSI lumens looks amazing in a dark room

3500:1 contrast ratio, 100% color saturation, 16.7 million colors & 16:9 aspect ratio

Projects a picture between 10 inches and 150 inches in diameter at distances between 0.65 feet and 12.5 feet

Built-In Automatic Vertical Keystone correction ensures a perfectly flat image

Android 9.0 software and Wi-Fi lets you stream your favorite content without the need to connect your smartphone

Also supports Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB connections

Compatible with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, video game consoles, and more

Rechargeable 10500 mAh battery lasts for up to 3 hours of playtime

Perfect for movie night in your home, your backyard, or anywhere else

KODAK Luma 400 Portable HD Smart Projector | Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI & USB List Price: $449.99 Price: $427.49 You Save: $22.50 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

