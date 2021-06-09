Stop what you’re doing and check out Amazon’s massive Kasa smart home sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon announced all the details surrounding Prime Day 2021 last week, so we all know that Prime Day 2021 takes place on June 21 and June 22 this year. Of course, we also all know that there’s no way Amazon will even attempt to contain all the amazing deals it has planned to just those two days. That means there are already some truly mind-blowing early Prime Day 2021 deals out there right now at Amazon. And among BGR Deals readers, there are two particular sales that everyone has been gravitating toward.

First, the Blink Mini home security camera is already a steal at its normal price of $35. If you’re a Prime member, however, you can pick up as many Blink Mini cams as you want right now for just $19.99 each. That’s crazy! Then, on top of that, Amazon is offering the $100 Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot bundle to Prime subscribers for the insane price of just $44.99. We’ve never seen similar deals come close to hitting that all-time low price.

Those deals are both phenomenal, and every single Prime member out there should take advantage. As a matter of fact, you should take advantage even if you’re not a Prime member. Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to anyone who has never subscribed to Prime before, so you can shop these early deals as well as all the deep discounts on Prime Day without paying a penny for Prime. But you should also know that there are plenty of fantastic sales on Amazon right now that aren’t exclusive to Prime members, and we’re going to tell you about one of the hottest sales right here.

As we said, there are tons of fantastic early Prime Day deals out there already right now, and we’ve been covering them ever since Amazon made its big Prime Day announcement. All of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals will pop up on this page, and new ones will be added constantly.

But there are also thousands upon thousands of early deals on Amazon right now that are available to everyone, not just Amazon Prime subscribers!

There’s one insanely popular brand that decided to put pretty much all of its most popular products on sale ahead of Prime Day though, and we definitely needed to draw attention to it. Our readers go nuts over TP-Link’s Kasa lineup of smart home gadgets and gizmos, and right now you can save big on pretty much every single one of the company’s hottest devices. From smart plugs and smart light switches to smart LED light bulbs and more, you’ll find all of TP-Link’s hottest Kasa deals down below.

