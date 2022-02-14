Jaw-dropping Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds just got a rare Amazon discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone and their grandmothers knew that the Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds announcement was coming even before they debuted. So many leaks and rumors that trickled out ahead of the announcement. But once they were announced, these new Sony earphones were somehow even more exciting than we thought they were going to be. And now, Amazon gave the Sony WF-1000XM4 price a big discount for the new year.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $174.98 today and AirPods 3 are only $149.98. Still, Sony’s amazing ANC earbuds are widely considered to be the best of the best. If you’re willing to spend a little more money, you really should try them out.

Sony WF-1000XM4 price cut at Amazon

Sony released its hot new WF-1000XM4 ANC earbuds in June last year. And just like the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear ANC headphones that were released the year before, the new XM4 version of Sony’s noise cancelling earbuds somehow manage to improve upon the previous-generation model that was already staggeringly good.

Anyone who knows anything about the headphones market knows that Sony’s wireless noise cancelling headphones are widely believed to be the best in the business. They combine class-leading active noise cancellation technology with phenomenal sound quality.

Sony outclasses all of its rivals, according to so many reviewers and consumers.

That was true with the previous-generation WF-1000XM3 in-ear headphones. And now it’s true with the newer Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds. This big upgrade features key improvements in every important area.

Key improvements

The WF-1000XM3 were already so impressive. With that in mind, it might be difficult for you to believe that Sony somehow managed to improve upon them. But we saw the same thing in 2020 with the company’s WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones upgrade, however.

Sony never ceases to amaze when it releases upgrades to its class-leading ANC headphones.

The new Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds have been hot sellers for months at Amazon. They retail for about $280, but you can score a pair on sale right now for just $248! Or, if you want to spend even less, the previous-generation model is currently on sale at Amazon for under just $129.99!

Sony WF-1000XM4 fast facts

You already know that these are among the hottest new ANC earphones on the planet. Any Sony WF-1000XM4 price discount is a fantastic opportunity to buy them. Here are some more key takeaways to keep in mind:

The new Sony WF-1000XM4 in-ear headphones feature Sony’s best-ever noise cancelling performance powered by the new Integrated Processor V1

Two noise-sensing microphones on the outside of each earbud face in opposite directions to monitor all background noise in the surrounding area and provide the most accurate noise cancellation available

A new Wind Noise Reduction mode automatically detects windy environments and compensates instantly

New custom 6mm driver unit has a 20% increase in magnet volume and better low-end response for deep, clear bass

The latest available Bluetooth technology uses less power than its predecessor

Sony’s new Integrated Processor V1 enhances sound quality and reduces distortion, in addition to enabling LDAC codec processing and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) Extreme

Includes support for Sony’s 360 Reality Audio virtual surround sound experience

IPX4 water-resistance

Up to 24 hours of listening time per charge (8 hours for the earbuds, 16 additional hours from the charging case)

Wireless charging support and wired quick-charge feature that adds 60 minutes of play time with just 5 minutes of charging

