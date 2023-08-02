iRobot’s ultimate Roomba s9+ is down to $599, the lowest price ever

iRobot is obviously one of the biggest names in the robot vacuum market. So many of the company’s Roomba robot vacuums have received high praise from reviewers, including myself. But there’s one model that has always stood out to me more than anything else. I consider the Roomba s9+ to be the ultimate robot vacuum, and a deal on Amazon just slashed this model to the lowest price ever.

With a retail price of $1,000, the Roomba s9+ is well outside of the price range many shoppers are looking for. But a massive $400 discount on Amazon drops it all the way down to just $599.99. This is the best robot vacuum deal you can get right now, and I’ll explain all the reasons why.

If you want to know all the reasons why I think that the Roomba S9+ is the best robot vacuum that iRobot has ever made, be sure to read through my Roomba s9+ review. In it, you’ll learn all about what makes this one of the best-performing robot vacuums ever made.

It all boils down to two main things, really.

First, this model is iRobot’s most powerful Roomba robot vacuum ever. According to the company, the Roomba s9+ is a whopping 40 times more powerful than iRobot’s entry-level 600-series robot vacuums.

If you’ve ever tried a 600-series model, you know that the suction is already pretty powerful. iRobot’s mid-range models are obviously a bit more impressive, but the s9+ takes things to an entirely different level. With one pass, it handles all the dirt and dust in my home with ease.

Second, the Roomba s9+ has a design that’s totally different than other Roomba models from iRobot. It has extra-wide rubber rollers that span nearly the entire width of the robot. Combined with this unit’s powerful suction, I found in my review that the Roomba s9+ is the only robot vacuum that can thoroughly handle my dog’s long hair on rugs.

If you have a pet that sheds constantly like I do, this is definitely the best model for you.

The Roomba s9+’s wide rubber rollers make quick work of pesky pet hair. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Those features are fantastic, but there’s plenty more to appreciate on the Roomba s9+. For example, the auto-empty base station holds up to 60 days of dirt, dust, and pet hair. That means you can go for two months (or, as I’ve found, even longer) without even thinking about your robot vacuum.

If the Roomba s9+ seems too good to be true, that’s because, for many people, it is too good to be true. The sky-high $1,000 price tag means that this model is completely out of reach for many shoppers.

But that’s what makes today’s sale so fantastic. Amazon’s massive $400 discount slashes the price down to an all-time low of $599.99. At that price, no other robot vacuum out there can even come close to comparing.

Other Roomba robot vacuum models are also on sale right now, in case you’re looking for some options.

Among all the deals out there right now, I can recommend two others. The Roomba i4 EVO is a bargain at $209.99. This model retails for $365, and it’s great if you’re looking for a powerful mid-range robot vacuum.

Or, if you want something with an auto-empty base like the s9+, check out the Roomba i3+ EVO. This model retails for $550, but it’s on sale right now for $499. I would highly recommend spending the extra $100 and getting the s9+ instead, but the i3+ is still a good value at that price.