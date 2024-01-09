iPad 9th-Gen is on sale for $250 today, a $79 discount

Last year ahead of the holidays, we told you about a big Black Friday iPad sale that dropped Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad to $249.99 at multiple retailers. Today, we have good news and bad news. The bad news is that Best Buy’s sale is long gone, so 9th-Gen iPads aren’t available at that price anymore from this particular retailer. But the good news is that Amazon kicked off a new sale that drops the 10.2-inch iPad back down to just $249.99.

That’s a $79 discount and matches the best price ever for this super-popular model. There are also several other iPads on sale today, and we’ll show you all the best deals.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Apple’s newer 10th-Gen iPad is a decent upgrade, but it’s not really anything to write home about. It’s also much more expensive than the previous-generation iPad model, which is still included in Apple’s current tablet lineup.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The newer model has a slightly bigger display, a relocated Touch ID home button, and a newer chipset. But it starts at $449, while the 10.2-inch iPad starts at $329. And now, while there’s a big iPad 9th-Gen sale happening at Amazon, you’ll save even more money.

Thanks to a big discount at Amazon, this best-selling iPad model starts at just $249.99. That’s the exact same price we saw during the holidays last year.

Or, if you want something more powerful, you can check out the newest iPad Air instead. It has an M1 chip just like a Mac, and it’s $100 off right now.

See Pricing See Pricing

Another great deal is available right now for anyone in search of a more compact Apple tablet.

The iPad mini has been a reader favorite ever since the 1st-generation model debuted back in 2012. Apple is now on the 6th-generation model, though an update is expected to be released this year.

If you’re an early adopter, that means you’ll probably want to wait for the new model. But if you don’t need to have the latest and greatest version, you can save a ton right now on the current version. At the moment, the iPad mini is on sale for $399.99 instead of $499. That matches the lowest price ever for this model, and it’s a phenomenal value.