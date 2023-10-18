Apple’s iPad 10 is down to $399, and it’s perfect for the USB-C Apple Pencil

The iPad 10 is on sale this week with a $50 discount, and it’s perfect for the upcoming new USB-C Apple Pencil that was just announced. Apple’s 10th-generation iPad was released on October 26, 2022, so it’s still one of the newer products in Apple’s tablet lineup. It’s also a substantial upgrade compared to the previous-generation model, thanks to a big redesign and the updated A14 Bionic chip.

Apple’s 64GB version of the 10.9-inch iPad typically costs $449, but it’s currently on sale for just $399, which is close to the all-time low. You can also save $50 on the 256GB model if you need more storage. Or, if you want to spend even less money, the previous-generation 10.2-inch iPad 9 is also on sale starting at just $249. That’s an all-time low price for this model.

If you haven’t already, be sure to read BGR’s in-depth 10.9-inch iPad review. In it, we explain all the reasons why Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is such a great upgrade compared to its predecessor.

The first and most obvious update is the design of the new iPad 10. It has a slightly larger display than the 10.2-inch model, of course. But it also has smaller bezels because the home button underneath the screen has been removed.

You can still use Touch ID on the 10th-gen iPad though, it has simply been moved to the power button on the edge of the tablet. This is a big deal for many Apple fans out there.

Yes, Face ID is great. I personally prefer it to Touch ID on my iPhone. But on an iPad, I’m not such a big fan. Sometimes, I’m just not holding the iPad in a position that works well for Face ID, and it takes a few tries to unlock it.

That’s not a great user experience at all. Meanwhile, Touch ID works every single time for me, without fail.

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad also features the powerful A14 Bionic chipset in place of the A13 chip in the 9th-gen iPad. You get big speed gains as well as better battery life and more. Also of note, it’s the cheapest iPad you can get that will work perfectly with the upcoming new USB-C Apple Pencil. The only less expensive iPad is the 9th-gen model, but it has a Lightning port instead of a USB-C connector.

The 10.9-inch iPad typically starts at $449, which is a big price increase compared to the older iPad. Right now, however, Amazon’s iPad 10 deals start at $399. You can also upgrade to the 10.9-inch iPad with 256GB for $549 instead of $599.

As I mentioned, however, the previous-generation iPad model is also on sale. It’s still in Apple’s lineup since the 10th-gen iPad is so much more expensive. And right now, the 9th-gen iPad is up to $80 off.

You can get the 256GB model on sale for $399 instead of $479, which is an $80 discount. Also, WiFi + Cellular models are up to $80 off thanks to an extra $20 discount that’s taken off at checkout.

Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, you can opt for the base model with 64GB of storage. The 64GB iPad 9 retails for $329, but it’s currently on sale for $249. That’s a nice big discount, and it matches this model’s lowest price ever.