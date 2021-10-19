Intellidash+ adds Apple CarPlay to any car, no installation required (save $50)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many people out there are in search of a good Apple CarPlay screen for their car. If you already have CarPlay in your car or truck, you obviously know why it’s so desirable. To be frank, the infotainment systems in most cars are terrible. Sure, they’ve been getting better lately. But not everyone is in the market for a new car. On top of that, why bother with a proprietary infotainment system when you can just access all the great apps on your iPhone? The same is true of Android Auto, of course.

If you don’t already have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto in your car, we have something you need to see. It’s called the Car and Driver INTELLIDASH+. It adds CarPlay or Android Auto to any car in seconds, with no installation required. It’s also on sale right now at Amazon at the best price we’ve seen thanks to a limited-time $50 coupon!

Car and Driver INTELLIDASH with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 7'' IPS Touchscreen Multimedia… List Price: $349.99 Price: $299.99 You Save: $50.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple CarPlay screen for any car

The Car and Driver INTELLIDASH+ is an ideal solution for anyone who doesn’t want a complicated installation. Installing a built-in unit with CarPlay is nice, but not everyone wants to deal with the hassle. Plus, it’s not even possible in many cars these days. Streamlined interior designs mean traditional aftermarket single DIN and double DIN car stereos don’t work in many models.

Car and Driver’s awesome solution is here to save the day. In a matter of seconds, you have an Apple CarPlay screen for any car. All of the main features you would enjoy with built-in CarPlay are supported. As a matter of fact, you’ll get extra features that aren’t even in normal CarPlay-equipped cars. Examples include integrated SiriusXM support, YouTube, special Waze support, and more. Plus, the same can be said if you use Android Auto instead. Unlike similar solutions, this model does include support for Android Auto, not just Apple CarPlay.

INTELLIDASH+ quick review

We’ve been testing the Car and Driver INTELLIDASH+ and it works quite well. It’s not exactly the same as having built-in CarPlay support in your vehicle, but this is as close as it gets. It’s also cool to be able to swap the unit from one car to another with ease. Plus, there’s another version called the INTELLIDASH Pro that supports wireless CarPlay. Most people probably plug their phones into power anyway. But it’s nice to have the option to go wireless if you want to.

The INTELLIDASH+ retails for $350, but there’s a $50 coupon right now at Amazon. That means you can get yours for an all-time low of $299.99 if you hurry. The pricier INTELLIDASH Pro retails for $400 and there’s currently no discount available.

Car and Driver INTELLIDASH+ fast facts

If you’re looking for an Apple CarPlay screen for cars without one, you’ve come to the right place. It also works with Android Auto and SiriusXM! Here are the key takeaways:

Car and Driver’s INTELLIDASH+ is a smart display for any car

Set it up in your new car or old car in just a few seconds — no installation required!

INTELLIDASH+ comes with a suction mount that can be secured to your windshield or a flat part of your dashboard

It’s not a permanent installation, so you can move it between cars with ease

There’s also a shock-absorbing gel strip that you can put under the unit to prevent rattling

put under the unit to prevent rattling Add Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to any car with almost no effort at all

The stylish, easy-to-use touchscreen is nice and big so all of your smartphone’s features are crystal-clear

You can even use your phone’s voice assistant, like Siri, for hands-free features

Simply connect your iPhone or Android to the INTELLIDASH+ via the USB port to enable CarPlay or Android Auto

It even charges your smartphone while you drive

This model is fully compatible with your smartphone’s AI voice assistant — use it to make calls, play music, and more

Integrated Bluetooth means you can also easily connect any device to stream music or podcasts to your car’s audio system

Another option to add wireless CarPlay to your car

Image source: Apple

Does your car already have a CarPlay screen? That’s great, but most cars with Apple CarPlay require you to plug in your phone. It’s simple enough, but it’s also annoying when you know there’s a better option out there. If you want to add wireless CarPlay to any car that already has CarPlay support, check out the CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter.

The Carlinkit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter converts any car with wired CarPlay so that it supports wireless CarPlay

Works with Audi, Porsche, Volvo, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Honda, Peugeot, Chevrolet, Ford SYNC 3.4, Mazda, and more

Your car must have a factory wired CarPlay system in order to work with this wireless CarPlay adapter

No more plugging your phone into your car with a Lightning USB cable

Play music, listen to podcasts, navigate with your favorite mapping app, and more — all through CarPlay with now cable needed

Compatible with every iPhone model from iPhone 5 and newer as long as it’s running iOS 7.1 or later

Initial connection from your iPhone to the Carlinkit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter takes between 7 and 14 seconds depending on your car and iPhone model

Comes with a one-year warranty in addition to lifetime technical support

CarlinKit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter (Model Year: 2019 to 2020) List Price: $126.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $27.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

CarlinKit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter (Model Year: 2017 to 2018) List Price: $126.00 Price: $98.00 You Save: $28.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

