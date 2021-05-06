If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A new Instant Pot cookbook is a wonderful way to spice things up and introduce some variation into your cooking routine. This is especially important now since many people are spending much more time in the kitchen. Needless to say, it’s safer to stay home and cook your own food than it is to go out to a restaurant to eat. And because Instant Pots are so incredibly popular and pretty much everybody has one at this point, upping your Instant Pot game is a quick and easy way to add a little variety to the meals you make at home. And beyond just variety, meals you cook in your Instant Pot are often so much less time-consuming than other meals because you just throw everything in one pot, set it, and forget it until it’s done.

Needless to say, not all Instant Pot recipes are created equal, and not all Instant Pot cookbooks are created equal. If you want one that’s packed full of delicious recipes, you should definitely check out The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook. It’s packed with a whopping 800 different recipes, it has more than 9,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, and it’s on sale right now for only $4.99!

Do you have an Instant Pot? If so, you have undoubtedly been relying on it more than usual over the past few months. If you’re like some people though, you’ve also fallen into a rut where you’re cooking the same meals over and over again with precious little variation.

If you’re looking to spice things up a bit — both literally and figuratively — we’ve got a deal that you definitely need to check out. A book called The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook has been a best-seller on Amazon for quite some time now, and it’s easy to see why: it’s packed full of a whopping 800 delicious Instant Pot recipes that you can your family will love.

Despite how many recipes this great cookbook has, Amazon is running a sale right now that slashes it down to just $4.99 if you get the Kindle book. And remember, you don’t need a Kindle to read a Kindle book because you can also use the Kindle app on your iPhone, iPad, Android device, or even your computer. Some people like having physical cookbooks, of course, and that one is on sale at a discount as well. If you want the paperback version instead of the Kindle book, you’ll find it available for as little as $6.59 today (be sure to check the “other sellers” section on Amazon to find the lowest price.

Also, if you want an even less expensive option that’s still packed with plenty of tasty recipes, check out the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook with 500 recipes that’s currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $2.99!

Here’s a quick wrapup of the important takeaways:

The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook includes 800 different recipes covering all different cuisines

You’ll find plenty of options for recipes involving meats, poultry, vegetarian dishes, and more

Main dishes, sides, soups, pasta, seafood, and more are all covered

Recipes are available for beginners and advanced users

There are plenty of healthy recipes available for anyone who likes to eat smart

