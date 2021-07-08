If you don’t have this iPhone accessory, you’re not getting the most out of your phone…

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple fans seriously love the new MagSafe magnetic charging system. Apple completely redesigned it for Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup. Of course, it also goes without saying that other new Apple gadgets will use it moving forward. It’s such a convenient way to charge your iPhone! This new solution is sort of a cross between the convenience of wireless charging and the performance of wired charging. The problem is that like most OEM iPhone accessories out there, Apple’s MagSafe charger is pretty expensive.

The Apple OEM MagSafe charger retails for $39 and it’s still pretty pricey even while it’s discounted to $34 at Amazon. But the good news is that third-party accessory makers have plenty of alternatives. Needless to say, you can get most of them for a fraction of that price. In this roundup, we’ll show you five popular MagSafe charger alternatives — including a best-seller that costs just $14.39!

The latest-generation iPhone 12 lineup is packed with so many awesome features you’ll love. If you’re thinking about upgrading from an older iPhone model, you should definitely read about them.

It all starts with Apple’s first big iPhone redesign since 2017. But you’ll also enjoy all sorts of great new functionality with Apple’s current-generation iPhone lineup. The cameras are incredible, the power of Apple’s latest A-series chipset is unbeatable, and there are so many more features to look forward to if you’re considering an upgrade. Of course, one of the new iPhone 12 features everyone is talking about is MagSafe. it’s the new iteration of Apple’s magnetic charging technology that everyone misses so much on the MacBook laptop lineup.

On the iPhone 12, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Apple’s new MagSafe tech is a nifty combination of wireless charging and wired charging. It’s just like Apple’s proprietary Apple Watch charging setup, but scaled up to fit the iPhone and, probably, the iPad someday as well.

Rumor has it that Apple is gearing up for the removal of all ports from its iPhone lineup, so MagSafe will likely play a key role with Apple’s mobile devices moving forward. The problem, of course, is that MagSafe accessories from Apple are quite expensive, which is to be expected. Buy a MagSafe charger from Apple and it’ll cost you $39. Even on sale right now at Amazon, the Apple MagSafe charger still costs $34. That’s a lot of money to spend on a phone charger — despite how cool MagSafe tech is.

The good news is that there are plenty of other options on Amazon that work exactly the same way with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, but they cost much less money. The best-selling xiwxi Magnetic Wireless Charger costs just $14.39, so it’s a great place to start. Other options have neat added functionality, like the $24 ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger with a built-in kickstand. There are plenty to choose from at Amazon that all cost much less than the $39 that Apple charges for its MagSafe charger. In fact, you can even get an Aimtel 4 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station on sale for just $23.88 and charge multiple devices at once!

Check out five of our favorite options down below.

xiwxi Magnetic Wireless Charger

xiwxi Magnetic Wireless Charger for Magsafe Charger, 15W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad with US… List Price: $17.99 Price: $14.39 You Save: $3.60 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger

ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger, MagSafe-Compatible Charger for iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pr… Price: $19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO W6 Magnets Wireless Charger

TOZO W6 Wireless Charger Compatible for iPhone 12 / Mini/Pro/Max Aviation Aluminum Computer Num… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger [Magnetic Attachment and Alignment] [Secure Air Vent… Price: $34.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Aimtel Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

Aimtel Wireless Charger,4 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station for Apple Products Mag safe Charger St… List Price: $28.88 Price: $23.88 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

