Last chance to buy Apple Watch Series 9 before the blood oxygen sensor is gone

The Apple Watch Series 9 is currently on sale with a nice big $70 discount in multiple colorways and sizes. That’s close to the all-time low price for the most popular Apple smartwatch, but there’s another reason to take advantage of this Apple Watch Series 9 sale.

Due to an ITC ruling, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales were banned in the US. Sales resumed following Apple’s appeal, but now Apple has removed the blood oxygen sensor feature in the US in order to dodge the sales ban. That means now is your last chance to buy an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 with pulse oximetry. Once retailers like Amazon sell out of their current inventory, new models with working blood oxygen sensors will no longer be available.

Prices start at just $329 for the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS model with a 41mm display, and several other SKUs have deep discounts. Needless to say, this is one of the best Apple deals that you can get right now.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the model that I personally use. To be frank, I have tested dozens of other smartwatch models, and I wouldn’t consider using any of them over the Series 9.

The only one that piques my interest is the Apple Watch Ultra, which is a fantastic upgrade from the Series 9. But it’s also massive, and it’s way too big for my wrist. If you’re interested in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, however, you should know that it’s currently on sale for $749.99. That’s a great price, and it’s likely the best deal you’ll see until sometime next year.

As for the Series 9 model, it appeals to a much wider range of users. It also comes in two sizes that look great on just about any wrist size. You can read BGR’s in-depth Apple Watch Series 9 review to learn all about what makes this model so impressive.

One of my favorite features is the enhanced sleep tracking that’s bolstered by Apple’s new temperature sensor. I have issues falling asleep and staying asleep, so it’s great to get some insights into which sleep aids work best when I try new ones.

There are plenty of other great features on the Apple Watch Series 9, of course. It’s not Apple’s biggest update ever, but it definitely refines much of what made the Series 7 and Series 8 models so impressive.

Just like I stated earlier, prices start at just $329 right now, and a few different colorways are on sale. Also, the 45mm GPS version is on sale starting at $359 instead of $429.

If you want cellular connectivity in addition to GPS, prices start at $429 instead of $499 for the 41mm Cellular + GPS Apple Watch Series 9.

Be sure to visit our extensive guide for all the best Apple Watch deals on other models, including the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and previous-generation Apple Watches that are on sale with deep discounts.