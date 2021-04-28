If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The beloved Echo Dot goes on sale all the time, which is surely at least a big part of the reason why it’s the single best-seller Alexa smart speaker Amazon has ever made. It’s already quite reasonable at $50, but frequent discounts chop that already affordable price even lower. For example, Amazon is running sales right now that get you the $50 4th-gen Echo Dot for $29.99 or the $60 Echo Dot with Clock to $39.99. That said, Amazon’s current sales don’t offer discounts anywhere near the one in the special hidden deal Amazon is running right now on the previous-generation model.

Hurry up and you can get an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $4.99 when you also get 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited service. That’s right, folks — a Dot for $5!

Today's Top Deal Echo Dot just hit the lowest price of 2021 and Amazon shoppers are swarming to get it! List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Right now on its site, Amazon is offering the Echo Dot for just $4.99 when bundled with 1 month of its Amazon Music Unlimited service, which costs $7.99 per month for Prime members. That’s a total of $12.98!

It’s important to note that the AMU subscription will automatically renew each month, of course, and if you like it you can keep it and ditch Spotify or Apple Music. Or, if you’d rather stick with what you know, that’s okay too — just go to this page anytime after you place your order and you can cancel Amazon Music Unlimited. You can literally do it the instant after you place the order and you won’t have to worry about getting charged again, but you’ll still get to keep streaming for the rest of the month, and you’ll get a $4.99 Echo Dot!

The only caveat is that this deal is available only to Amazon customers who have never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited before. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear though, so hurry or you might miss it. You can see the terms and conditions for this deal right here on Amazon’s site.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $4.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$12.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $4.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$12.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

Get unlimited access to 70 million songs. Always ad-free.

Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Connect with others – Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.

Alexa has skills – With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $4.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$12.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $4.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$12.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.