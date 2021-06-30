How is this best-selling soundbar only $49.99 at Amazon?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you on the lookout for a new soundbar? Want to give a television in any room in your home a big boost? Well, you’ll be happy to learn that there are so many great options on Amazon right. All that variety is great, but it also means you might have trouble figuring out where to even start. Lucky for you, we’re here to help. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find the popular TCL Alto 6 TV Soundbar at a discounted price of just $62. That’s a solid value if you’re looking for a great mid-range option, and you can also save $72 if you want to upgrade to the high-end TCL Alto 9+ Soundbar that blows people’s minds.



There’s no question that those are both great deals, so you really can’t go wrong with either one. But the biggest surprise is a sale happening right now on TCL’s entry-level model. Amazon has a new lower retail price and an extra discount on the TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel Home Theater Soundbar that slashes the price to just $49.99. That’s a shocking price for a soundbar with more than 2,000 5-star reviews!

Today's Top Deal

OMG... the $60 diamond stud earrings Amazon shoppers rave about are finally back in stock! Price: $59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

An unreal soundbar deal

Popular soundbar models from leading home audio brands are often a bit pricey. For example, the most affordable Bose soundbar you can get right now costs $249, and you’ll need to cough up $400 for the Sonos Beam. Either one of those options is worth every penny, mind you, but not everyone wants to spend so much cash on a soundbar. Want to check out a few more good options that offer plenty of bang for your buck? Amazon is running a few deals that you’ll definitely want to check out.

TCL Alto 6 TV Soundbar is a top-rated model on Amazon that packs big sound into a compact enclosure. It’s also very affordable thanks to a retail price of just $80. There’s also a $120 version that comes with a wireless subwoofer. It costs about half as much as the most affordable options out there from some big-name brands. Yet it includes a wireless subwoofer so you can feel the action in movies, TV shows, and video games.

A package like that for just $120 is a fantastic value indeed, and you can often find it on sale for $99.99 at Amazon. The high-end TCL Alto 9+ is much pricier with a $300 MSRP, though it’s also on sale right now at Amazon so you can save $51. But if you want to spend as little as possible, you can find an incredible deal on the entry-level model.

That’s right… hurry up and you can get yourself a TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel Home Theater Soundbar for just $49.99. That’s an amazing value!

TCL Alto 3

The TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel Home Theater Soundbar packs big sound into a compact design

Supports Dolby Digital to maximize the sound clarity and fill your room with virtual surround sound

Bluetooth-enabled devices like smartphones and tablets can stream music or podcasts directly to your TCL soundbar

Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and music with enhanced sound quality that’s so much better than the built-in speakers on most TVs

TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel 80W Dolby Digital Sound Bar with Bluetooth- TS3100, Black List Price: $59.99 Price: $45.99 You Save: $14.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL Alto 6+

The TCL Alto 6+ is Roku TV ready and fully compatible with the TCL Roku TV remote

Supports Dolby Digital to maximize the sound clarity and fill your room with virtual surround sound

Get deep bass with no muddiness thanks to the included wireless subwoofer

Make your music, movies, and TV shows really come to life

TCL Alto 6 2.0 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Bluetooth – TS6100, 120W, 31.5-inch, Black… Price: $79.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL Alto 9+

Play audio from your TV or stream your favorite music and podcasts. Supports Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, and so much more

Supports Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth wireless connectivity

Speak commands and control your listening experience thanks to Google Assistant support

Supports Dolby Atmos surround sound for m ultidimensional sound that offers greater depth

Integrated RAY∙DANZ tech creates an immersive, ultra-wide soundstage

TCL Alto 9+ 3.1 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with RAY·DANZ Technology, Wireless Subwoofer, WiFi, Blue… List Price: $299.99 Price: $249.00 You Save: $50.99 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.