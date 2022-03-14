Hot new smart HEPA air purifier on Amazon uses UV-C to kill viruses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Since I test new gadgets all the time, I probably appreciate smart Wi-Fi-connected devices more than most people. The amount of convenience afforded by gadgets like robot vacuum cleaners and smart locks is fantastic. On top of that, there are new types of smart devices that hit the market all the time.

Some of the hottest deals on Amazon right now involve smart gadgets, like the MyQ smart garage door opener that's only $22.99 right now. Also, you get a $30 Amazon credit with this great promotion. At this point, it seems like pretty much everything in my house is connected, and I love it.

Despite all that, I can honestly say I never thought I would have a need for a smart air purifier. Then I was sent a TruSens Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier to test, and it changed my mind almost immediately. It’s my new favorite HEPA air purifier at Amazon!

The best smart HEPA air purifier on Amazon

If you think all air purifiers are about the same, you should definitely think again. Apart from the quality of the unit and the effectiveness of the filters themselves, there are all sorts of great features to be found on modern air purifiers.

And if you’re looking for the king of them all that’s packed with just about every feature you can imagine, look no further than the TruSens Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier.

When it comes to filtration, this great model includes 360-degree DuPont HEPA filtration. It also has an integrated UV-C light sanitizer. That’s right, this model filters and sanitizes the air.

Image source: TruSens

According to the manufacturer, it filters airborne viruses, allergens, and some VOC gases. On top of that, the UV-C light inside the unit kills germs on the HEPA filter inside the air purifier.

Then, you get to the smart features that give this model its extra flare. You can control it with your smartphone or with voice commands thanks to Alexa support. You’ll also get air quality index (AQI) monitoring and more. Plus, this model ships with what TruSens calls a SensorPod.

You can set it up anywhere you want in a room to take air quality readings in that spot. The sensor then transmits readings back to the main unit.

The TruSens Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier is awesome and it comes in two different sizes. The medium one handles rooms up to 375 sq. ft. and the large model can purify the air in huge spaces up to 750 sq. ft.

And if you want all of the great performance without the added cost of smart features, there are versions of each size without the smarts, plus there’s also a small model for rooms up to 250 sq. ft. that’s only $179.

TruSens Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier fast facts

Think they just added Wi-Fi to a run-of-the-mill HEPA air purifier at Amazon? It’s so much more than that — here are some key takeaways:

TruSens Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifiers capture and destroy pollutants using a specially designed filter system that also utilizes UV-C light

360-degree DuPont TRUE HEPA filtration in the air purifier captures viruses, allergens, certain VOC gases, and more

A carbon pre-filter also helps eliminate odors

Special ultraviolet light kills germs and bacteria trapped by the filter

Control your air purifier from anywhere using a mobile app or even your voice, thanks to Amazon Alexa

You can also use the app to create a schedule, track your air quality index (AQI)

Get replacement reminders for the filters and UV-C lamp

Smart sensors provide accurate readings of indoor air quality

You can also use remote sensors in different areas of your living space

Proprietary TruSens technology splits clean air into two different streams to deliver purified air up to 24% more efficiently throughout a room

