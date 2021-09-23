Hidden Amazon deal on Sony WH1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones saves you $130

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sony’s hotly-anticipated next-generation Sony WH1000XM4 headphones were finally released last year after what seemed like a wait that was going to last forever. We’re not sure if the pandemic impacted Amazon’s plans, but the bottom line is that they’re finally here and they’re terrific. Unfortunately for shoppers on a budget, however, they’re also quite expensive. After all, the best and most technologically advanced products are often pretty pricey. These Sony headphones cost $350 and they’re worth every penny if you have that kind of money to spare. But before you order a pair there are a few important things you should know. Amazon’s price for Sony WH1000XM3 headphones has a massive discount if you know where to look.

Sony WH1000XM3 price cut

First and foremost, they’re definitely an upgrade compared to the previous-generation WH1000XM3 ANC headphones. But not necessarily in all the ways you think. Sony hasn’t made any big changes like adding new drivers or changing the tuning. In fact, there aren’t even any groundbreaking changes to the beloved noise cancelling tech Sony uses. Instead, you get minor tweaks to ANC, support for multiple device connections, wearing detection, and 5 mics for improved voice call quality. You also get Sony’s DSEE Extreme upscaling tech, which is definitely appreciated (if you even know what it is and you utilize it).

Those are all great updates and you get them all for the same price Sony charges for the WH1000XM3 model. What you have to ask yourself, however, is if those upgrades are worth $130. Why? Because that’s the discount Amazon is offering on Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones right now!

If ever there was a time to upgrade your personal audio experience and pick up a pair of industry-leading Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones, now is that time. These headphones still retail for about $350. And people swarmed Amazon last year when they dropped to $278 on Black Friday. Today, there’s a hidden Amazon sale that isn’t being marketed or advertised anywhere. And it slashes the beloved Sony WH1000XM3 headphones to just $219.99, beating Black Friday’s price last year.

That’s right… these amazing headphones cost less right now than they did on Black Friday!

Amazon’s new deal beats Black Friday!

These Sony cans are definitely among the best wireless ANC headphones on the planet, of course. So it’s easy to see why a deep discount like this would get people so excited. The bad news is that this is a limited-time deal on Amazon. We have no idea how long it’ll stick around. In fact, now that the cat is out of the bag, there’s even a possibility that Amazon’s sale will sell out. In other words, get in on the action now if you want to get your hands on insanely good Sony ANC headphones at the lowest price of the year.

The only thing to note is that this is the international version of these Sony headphones. That means the seller warranties them, rather than the manufacturer. As you can see from thousands of Amazon reviews, people are more than happy with them so far.

Sony WH1000XM3 fast facts

Sony’s industry-leading noise cancelling technology has been lauded by reviewers and audiophiles around the world

Enjoy a virtually soundproof experience that is fully customizable and tunable in the free Sony smartphone app

Built-in mic lets you make hands-free phone calls

Support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant gives you voice access to all your music and other voice commands

Access your voice assistant with a single touch

Gesture support adds great features to these headphones — for example, cover the right ear cup with your hand to enter quick attention mode, which turns down the volume on your music for quick conversations

Touch control lets you swipe and tap to switch tracks, adjust the volume, and take phone calls

A single charge provides up to 30 hours of playtime, even with noise cancelling enabled

Sony’s exclusive dedicated HD Noise-Canceling Processor QN1 powers the class-leading ANC on these headphones

SONY WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise canceling Stereo Headset(International Version/Seller Warrant) (… Price: $219.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

