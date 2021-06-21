Greenworks outdoor electric tools have deep discounts for Prime Day 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I can confidently say that summer weather is now upon us, thanks to a recent stretch of 90+ degree weather where I live in the Northeast. It might have been nice to enjoy more than a week or two of beautiful spring weather before the heat waves started rolling in. At this point, however, there are pretty much only two seasons in the northeastern states.

For the inside of your home, that means it’s time to turn off the heat and crank up the air conditioning — you should also get yourself an ecobee smart thermostat while they’re discounted at Amazon so you can save some money on your energy bills. And for the outside of your home, it’s now time to dive right into your summertime landscaping routine since we no longer have any period of time to relax in between shoveling snow and mowing the lawn.

Thankfully, we have some fantastic news on that front: it’s time to give your lawn care routine a serious upgrade. Amazon is running a massive Prime Day sale right now on industry-leading Greenworks outdoor electric power tools for two days only during the retailer’s huge sales event. This Greenworks blowout is packed full of discounts that are so deep you won’t believe it!

Greenworks is known far and wide as the best in the business when it comes to battery-powered outdoor tools. The beauty of the company’s setup is that you only need one set of batteries that you can keep charged, and they can power every single one of your tools.

Is it time to mow the lawn? Pop your batteries into the new Greenworks electric lawn mower that you just got on Amazon with an enormous Prime Day discount. Time to trim the hedges? Pop that same battery into your Greenworks 24-inch electric hedge trimmer, which is down to $109.99 instead of $160. Those same batteries will also power your Greenworks cordless electric chainsaw, your Greenworks leaf blower, and your Greenworks pole saw, and so much more.

It’s such a fantastic system, and all the tools we mentioned above (plus so many more!) are discounted in Amazon’s big Prime Day 2021 sale on Monday Tuesday. You can shop the entire sale right here at Amazon, and all of the individual deals are listed down below.

