Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Snapchat Dark Mode Spider Man streaming date Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Apple Watch deals Lost Snap Streak GPT-5
Home Deals Mobile

Google Pixel 7 Pro is down to $700, a new all-time low price

By
Published May 5th, 2023 11:34AM EDT
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Google just unveiled the new Pixel Fold smartphone, and the Pixel 7a will debut next week at Google I/O. If you don’t need to have the latest and greatest models, however, you can save a ton of money thanks to a new Google Pixel 7 Pro deal that just popped up on Amazon.

The Pixel 7 Pro normally starts at $899, which is already less than rival flagship phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Right now, however, you can get the Google Pixel 7 Pro on sale for only $699.99, which is a new all-time low price. That’s an incredible deal for one of the best smartphones on the market right now.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

The last time Google’s Pixel 7 Pro was on sale, the price dropped to as little as $749.99. At the time, we were very impressed, and we urged our readers to take advantage. Now, at just $699.99, you’d have to be crazy to pass up this deal if you’re currently in the market for a new flagship phone.

All you need to do is read our Pixel 7 Pro review, and you’ll see why this phone is such an incredible value.

Starting with the large 6.7-inch 120Hz display, the Pixel 7 Pro costs so much less than rival flagship phones with similar display sizes. That includes the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which also costs a minimum of $1,200.

Google Pixel 7 Pro also has what is arguably the best camera among those three flagship smartphones. You get a 48 MP telephoto camera, a 50 MP wide-angle camera, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8 MP front camera.

Plus, you get all of the amazing software features that Google offers, including Night Sight and Magic Eraser. Apple and Samsung have done their best to copy Google, but Pixel phones still outshine rivals.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

We could go on and on, but you can find all those details and more in our extensive Pixel 7 Pro review. The bottom line is that the Pixel 7 Pro is the best smartphone on the planet in this price range while it’s on sale for $699.99.

It’s also factory unlocked so you can use it with any carrier, and you don’t have to sign a 36-month contract.

Or, there’s another deal for people who want to spend as little as possible and who are willing to forgo some flagship features. The $449 Google Pixel 6a is on sale right now for just $319.99, and that’s an absolute steal.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $20 in Amazon credit, $162 AirPods Pro, $20 Echo Dot, $70 Ninja blender, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars collectively on tens of thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News