Google Pixel 7 Pro is down to $700, a new all-time low price

Google just unveiled the new Pixel Fold smartphone, and the Pixel 7a will debut next week at Google I/O. If you don’t need to have the latest and greatest models, however, you can save a ton of money thanks to a new Google Pixel 7 Pro deal that just popped up on Amazon.

The Pixel 7 Pro normally starts at $899, which is already less than rival flagship phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Right now, however, you can get the Google Pixel 7 Pro on sale for only $699.99, which is a new all-time low price. That’s an incredible deal for one of the best smartphones on the market right now.

The last time Google’s Pixel 7 Pro was on sale, the price dropped to as little as $749.99. At the time, we were very impressed, and we urged our readers to take advantage. Now, at just $699.99, you’d have to be crazy to pass up this deal if you’re currently in the market for a new flagship phone.

All you need to do is read our Pixel 7 Pro review, and you’ll see why this phone is such an incredible value.

Starting with the large 6.7-inch 120Hz display, the Pixel 7 Pro costs so much less than rival flagship phones with similar display sizes. That includes the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which also costs a minimum of $1,200.

Google Pixel 7 Pro also has what is arguably the best camera among those three flagship smartphones. You get a 48 MP telephoto camera, a 50 MP wide-angle camera, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8 MP front camera.

Plus, you get all of the amazing software features that Google offers, including Night Sight and Magic Eraser. Apple and Samsung have done their best to copy Google, but Pixel phones still outshine rivals.

We could go on and on, but you can find all those details and more in our extensive Pixel 7 Pro review. The bottom line is that the Pixel 7 Pro is the best smartphone on the planet in this price range while it’s on sale for $699.99.

It’s also factory unlocked so you can use it with any carrier, and you don’t have to sign a 36-month contract.

Or, there’s another deal for people who want to spend as little as possible and who are willing to forgo some flagship features. The $449 Google Pixel 6a is on sale right now for just $319.99, and that’s an absolute steal.