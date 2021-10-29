Give your home theater a fall makeover with XGIMI projectors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As the year starts to wind down, you want to change up how your home looks. You need to put away your summer sheets. You must replace your shorts with long pants. Swapping out decorations makes a ton of sense, as you want your home to look festive for the holidays. Before the fall fades into winter, you should think about how to best upgrade your home theater for fall. You can do that with XGIMI projectors.

XGIMI projectors can boost your home theater setup by revolutionizing how you watch and play. Are you sick of only being able to game inside your house? Do you have a deck that you want to utilize for entertaining while watching football? There are XGIMI projectors to help you with that. We’ll take a look at just how some of these wonderful additions to your home theater can adjust with you for the fall and winter.

XGIMI projectors that you can move easily

We’ll start with the XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector. This allows you to create a home theater in any room of your house. It is compact and packs stunning 1080P FHD resolution for your viewing pleasure. The Intelligent Screen Adaptation technology allows you to enjoy automatic focusing, screen adjustment, and object avoidance. It takes no time to set up, so you’ll be able to pick it up and move it around from room to room. This delivers a 150″ screen with 800 ANSI lumens in a dark setting. It won’t matter if the room is dark, as the brightness and contrast give you a great watching experience no matter where you are. You’ll be able to watch during the day with a 60″ to 80″ display.

Not only do you get visuals, but you also get sound. There are dual 3W Harman Kardon speakers that offer DTS and Dolby compatibility to deliver crisp audio. You don’t need a streaming stick, as this includes an Android TV 10.0 operating system. That allows you to have access to over 5,000 apps, including Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, and more. It’s a ton of entertainment packed into one small machine.

XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector, Ultra Compact 1080P Portable Projector 4K Input Supported for Movie… Price: $649.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Upgrade the center of your room

If you’re looking to change up the focal point of your room, the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector is a great choice. You’ll get an incredibly sharp and clear picture with this. It produces 4K standard resolution with 8.29 million pixels and 2200 ANSI lumens. This has dual 8W built-in Harman Kardon speakers with DTS-HD, DTS Studio Sound, and Dolby Audio compatibility. The features of this include ±40 degrees of auto keystone correction on top of the features from the previous example (auto screen alignment and focusing, etc.).

You can game or watch your favorite movies and shows while enjoying stunning visuals. The X-VUE 2.0 Image Engine really shines. Also included is the Android TV 10.0 operating system. But you will also be able to control this with Google Assistant, meaning you can say voice commands to use it. This is a sleek projector that will look good in any living or family room.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, 2200 ANSI Lumens, Android TV 10.0 Movie Projector with Integrat… Price: $1,699.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

XGIMI projectors for outdoors or indoors

The XGIMI Halo Smart Mini Projector is so simple to use. You’ll be able to enjoy a clear picture anywhere this is set up. Thanks to the all-new automatic focus technology, the screen size can reach more than 100″. It can provide more dynamic ranges and image details. if you want to watch a 3D film, this has the 3D imaging technology of DLP cinema class active shutter to allow you to do so.

The projector is incredibly light and simple to pick up and move. The built-in Harman Kardon dual 5W speaker units have more layering sense with three channels of high, medium, and low. You can also use this as a Bluetooth speaker and connect your mobile device to it. You don’t need a plug to make this work. The built-in large-capacity battery ensures excellent portability. Users can watch 2 to 4-hour video (subject to actual usage) or listen to 8 hours of music on a one-time charge. The light source also will last a long time. It features an Android TV 9.0 operating system and you can project the screen of your mobile device through this. It’s great to bring inside and outside with you.

XGIMI Halo Smart Mini Projector, 1080P FHD 800 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, Android TV 9.0, S… Price: $1,598.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

So if you’re looking for a new way to give your home theater a fall makeover, consider any of these XGIMI projectors. You’ll enjoy a new viewing experience and can cozy up for some great entertainment.

