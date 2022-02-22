Get Amazon’s best Instant Pot cookbook for only $4.99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s a better way to introduce some variation into your cooking routine than a new Instant Pot cookbook from Amazon, no one told us. This is especially important to keep in mind right now.

Lots of people out these days seem to be going to restaurants less often. As a result, they’re cooking more meals at home than ever before. Instant Pots are so popular and pretty much everybody has one at this point. That means upping your game with a good Instant Pot cookbook from Amazon is an easy way to spice things up.

And aside from mere variety, Instant Pot meals are often so much less time-consuming than other meals. Toss everything in the pot and press a button.

The Ultimate Instant Pot cookbook with 800 recipes Rating: 4.5 Stars Simple and quick solutions as to how to use your Instant Pot effectively

Easy-to-cook and delicious-to-taste instant pot recipes

Improved techniques on how to cook in the most efficient way using the Instant Pot BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $10 $4.99

If you want a cookbook that’s packed full of delicious recipes, you should definitely check out The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook.

You’ll find a whopping 800 different recipes in this great cookbook. It also has more than 11,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. And believe it or not, this awesome cookbook is on sale right now for only $4.99!

Instant Pot deals you need to see

Image source: Instant Pot/Amazon

Before we get to the cookbook, there’s something else we need to tell you about. Are you looking to upgrade an old Instant Pot? Are you an Instant Pot noobie looking to save money on your first model? In either case, there are some awesome Instant Pot deals you definitely need to see.

First up, the beloved Instant Pot Duo Plus that retails for $120 is down to $89.99. That’s the lowest price since Black Friday!

You can also pick up the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer for $129.99 instead of $150. Having built-in air frying is seriously a game changer.

Or, if you already have an Instant Pot, you can add air frying with an awesome Instant Brands accessory. Turn any 6-quart Instant Pot into an air fryer with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid. Pick one up today for $69.95 instead of $90.

The best Instant Pot cookbook on Amazon

Image source: Instant Pot/Amazon

Anyone with an Instant Pot has undoubtedly been relying on it more than usual these days. If you’re like some people though, you’ve also fallen into a rut. You’re cooking the same meals over and over again with precious little variation, and something’s got to give.

I’m guilty of this myself, but I’ve thankfully managed to escape my rut thanks to some help. If you’re also looking to spice things up a bit — both literally and figuratively — we’ve got a deal for you. A book called The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook has been a best-seller on Amazon for quite some time now, and it’s easy to see why.

This book is packed full of a whopping 800 delicious Instant Pot recipes that you can your family will love. Despite how many recipes this great cookbook has, Amazon is running a sale right now. The current deal slashes it down to just $4.99 if you get the Kindle book.

And remember, you don’t need a Kindle to read a Kindle book. That’s because you can also use the Kindle app on your iPhone, iPad, Android device, or even your computer.

Some people like having physical cookbooks, of course, and that one is on sale at a discount as well. If you want the paperback version instead, you’ll find it for as little as $9 today. Just be sure to check the “other sellers” section on Amazon to find the lowest price.

Also, if you want an even less expensive option that’s still packed with plenty of tasty recipes, check out the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook with 500 recipes that’s currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $2.99!

The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook with 800 Recipes (Kindle Book) Price: $4.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook with 800 Recipes (Paperback) Price: $9.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook fast facts

The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook includes 800 different recipes covering all different cuisines

You’ll find plenty of options for recipes involving meats, poultry, vegetarian dishes, and more

Main dishes, sides, soups, pasta, seafood, and more are all covered

Recipes are available for beginners and advanced users

There are plenty of healthy recipes available for anyone who likes to eat smart

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!