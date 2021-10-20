Get a 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a cellphone for $59.99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Camera drones are awesome, but they often have one bad thing in common. And that’s true regardless of whether they’re professional-grade models or quadcopters designed solely for recreational use. In a nutshell, prices can often be quite high. That is obviously going to be prohibitive to everyone out there who is on a budget. After all, not everyone wants to spend over $100 on a new quadcopter. The good news is that drones have gotten so popular again these days. That means there are plenty of affordable options that you can now choose from. And today, we’re highlighting one deal in particular that you’ll really want to check out. In fact, it might be Amazon’s best camera drone deal of the summer!

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find that the best-selling Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone normally sells for $80. This is certainly a fair price for such an awesome and compact quadcopter. Grab one today, however, and you’ll spend just $59.99 if you clip the Amazon coupon and use the promo code SAVE20ELFIN at checkout.

Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone with Gravity Sensor, Trajectory Flight, Gesture Control List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $20.00 (25%) Buy Now Coupon Code: SAVE20ELFIN Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best camera drone deal

Image source: Potensic/Amazon

It really doesn’t matter if you’re a hobbyist who enjoys flying drones from time to time or a professional filmmaker who often needs aerial footage. In either case, RC quadcopter drones are awesome. And that’s especially true when they’re equipped with high-quality cameras. This way, you can record video or stream crystal clear video back to your smartphone while you fly.

Drones are terrific tools for filming footage from above. Also, they’re just as good even if you only want to stream the sights to your phone as you soar through the air. However, it should go without saying that professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras and gimbals can be very expensive.

Those painfully high price tags used to be prohibitive for so many people who didn’t have a true professional need for a camera drone. But now, there are tons of options out there for hobbyists as well. What’s more, Amazon often runs sales that make awesome drones like the popular Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone much more affordable than you might think.

Mini drone, maximum fun

Potensic’s Elfin Mini is a tiny quadcopter that packs some big performance. Additionally, it checks all the boxes if you’re looking to have a blast with a recreational camera drone. It’s not a professional-grade quadcopter, but it’s also not going to cost you a fortune. Instead, the reasonable $80 retail price gets you a drone that folds up to about the same footprint as a smartphone when it’s not in use. How cool is that?! And despite its diminutive size, it’s worth noting that the Elfin Drone still packs a 2K camera and a battery that’s big enough for 20 minutes of flight.

$80 is more than fair if you ask us. But you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today. There’s a coupon you can clip on the product page that saves you $10. Then, use the promo code SAVE20ELFIN to drop the price to just $59.99. That matches the all-time lowest price ever on this wildly popular model. Thousands of our readers have bought an Elfin drone, and none of them have paid any less than the current deal price!

This is definitely Amazon’s best camera drone deal right now. The only problem is it’s set to end soon. That means it’s now or never.

Potensic Elfin fast facts

This is by far the best camera drone deal on Amazon if you ask us. Here are some key takeaways:

High-quality 2K camera records video in stunning detail and also captures crystal clear still photos

Don’t want to record? You can just stream exciting first-person video back to your smartphone as you soar through the air

Videos and photos are automatically saved on your iPhone or Android device, so you don’t even need a microSD card

The Elfin quadcopter comes with two batteries that provide a total of 20 minutes of flight time

Shockproof and drop-proof — it’s the perfect choice for beginners and advanced users

The free app provides easy controls so you can steer right from your smartphone

There are also one-key takeoff and landing options that are great for beginners

Potensic’s app also has other great features like Gestures Control, Trajectory Flight, Gravity Sensor Control, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, Speed Adjustments

