Friday’s deals: COVID-19 home tests, viral floor-cleaner from TikTok, AirPods, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We've arrived at the end of another long week. But before you slide into the weekend, you definitely need to check out all the Amazon deals we've rounded up for you on Friday. You won't believe how much money you can save right now on best-selling products.

The hottest deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a massive $52 discount. You can also pick up an Apple Watch SE for just $249 if you hurry. Plus, the #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon's entire site is down to just $169.99 instead of $230.

Also, the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera is on sale at a new all-time low price. This is a crazy deal since Wyze's best-selling camera almost never goes on sale!

Of course, it goes without saying that nothing is as popular right now as COVID rapid tests. Not only does Amazon have them in stock, but several best-sellers are also discounted.

How is that even possible?!

Nothing is flying off the shelves faster than COVID-19 home test kits. That makes sense, of course, since case numbers are soaring higher than we've ever seen before. COVID rapid tests are still impossible to find in stores, so you might want to stock up on tests from Amazon while you can.

Take a look at Amazon's daily deals page for more great sales. You'll find thousands and thousands of incredible deals. Or, if you'd rather just skip to the very best bargains, you'll find them right here in today's big roundup.

Friday's best deals

We mentioned it already but it bears repeating. COVID tests are the best-selling items on Amazon right now by a gigantic margin.

No one wants to drive around from store to store and find them sold out everywhere. Instead, you can order a bunch from Amazon to keep handy. Considering where the numbers are at right now, you're going to need plenty of tests in the coming months.

And unlike other online retailers, Amazon doesn't have order limits for COVID home tests.

For the time being, Amazon has COVID-19 home test kits in stock right now. They're also ready to ship out quickly. Even more surprising is the fact that 2-packs of Amazon's #1 best-selling COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount!

The #2 best-seller is the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, and 2-packs only cost $17.98.

Several other COVID rapid test kits and COVID PCR tests are in stock right now at Amazon. We've rounded up all the best-sellers, so check out our earlier coverage to see them all in one place. Also, grab some 3M N95 masks or KN95 masks made in the USA while you're at it.

Finally, there's one special Amazon device sale that you really need to check out.

Hurry and you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info. Also, if that deal doesn't work for you, snag some popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google instead for just $4.74 each.

Check out all of today's best bargains below.

😷 PANDEMIC ESSENTIALS 😷

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today's hottest deals right here:

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.88 You Save:$15.11 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 ($8.99 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission BD Veritor at-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, Rapid Digital Results in 15 Minutes to Compatible… List Price:$39.99 Price:$34.28 You Save:$5.95 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.90 You Save:$20.09 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$39.14 You Save:$13.82 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4-… List Price:$22.97 Price:18.97 You Save:$3.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player List Price:$44.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$23.00 (51%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 List Price:$39.95 Price:$23.99 You Save:$15.96 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, White, HX3411/04 Price:$24.97 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Buy NowCoupon Code: PLUG Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:Was $130, Now $99 You Save:$13.99 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.98 You Save:$9.02 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat - Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga… List Price:$39.97 Price:$34.19 You Save:$5.78 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular List Price:$399.00 Price:$369.00 You Save:$30.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry… List Price:$229.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$90.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price:Spend $50, Get $10 Buy NowCoupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month's best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.