Forget the Apple Watch, this $209 smartwatch has the biggest display ever

We can pretty much guarantee that you’ve never seen another smartwatch like the Ticwris Max smartwatch. For many people out there, it could be the best Android smartwatch you’ll ever come across.

Even if you’ve been using smartwatches for years, you’ve never seen anything like this incredible beast. This crazy gadget packs a massive 2.86-inch touchscreen, and no, that’s not a typo. There are cell phones out there that don’t even have screens that big!

You’ll also get IP67 water and dust resistance, as much RAM as some iPhones, and a huge 2,880 mAh battery. It also sports face unlock like the latest smartphones, plus 4G LTE connectivity. In other words, you might not even need your smartphone anymore.

The Ticwris Max works with Android devices and iPhones alike. Head over to Amazon right now, and you’ll find it on sale for just $208.99!

Ticwris Max is today’s best Android smartwatch deal

We all know that the Apple Watch Series 7 is the hottest smartwatch in the world, and today is the perfect day to get one. Why? Because it’s on sale right now at Amazon with discounts up to $100 on several of the most popular SKUs.

There’s so much to love about the Apple Watch, especially when it comes to the Series 7 model that packs tons of power and all the latest features.

Now, some of you are looking for a good alternative or you’re an Android user in search of a new smartwatch. We’ve got another option that you definitely should check out because it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

The Ticwris Max smartwatch has so many features that we’re not even sure where to start. The huge 2.86-inch touchscreen display is obviously the first thing that will grab your attention, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

This Android-powered smartwatch also features IP67 water and dust resistance, face unlock, and a massive 2880 mAh battery. Additionally, you get 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, GPS, cellular connectivity, and plenty more. It also works with Android devices as well as iPhones, so you can use this watch even if you decide to switch platforms.

There’s no question that this is a smartwatch like no other. Additionally, it packs plenty of power plus support for all the apps you might want. All that for just $208.99 if you clip the coupon on Amazon!

Ticwris Max smartwatch fast facts

Here are the key takeaways:

The Ticwris Max Smartwatch packs a huge 2.86-inch LCD screen with 480 x 640 resolution

Supports 5 cellular network modes including 4G LTE for fast data speeds when you’re not around Wi-Fi

Compatible with iPhone and Android

The 8-megapixel front camera works for face unlock and taking selfies

2880 mAh battery offers long battery life of up to 11 days in standby mode on 4G LTE

Heart rate sensor tracks your pulse during the day and constantly during workouts

IP67 water-resistance and dust-resistance

Plenty of built-in apps and a voice search function

And here are the key specs:

Brand: TICWRIS

Model: MAX

Color: Black, Silver

Watch Case Material: Metal

Watch Strap Material: Silicone

Operating system: Android 7.1.1

Support system: Above iOS 9.0 and Android 5.1

Touch Mode: Full touch screen

CPU: MTK6739

RAM: 3GB

ROM: 32GB

Face ID: Support

Camera: Front 8MP Side 2MP

Battery: 2000mAh

Battery type: Polymer battery

