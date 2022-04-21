Potensic foldable camera drone deal slashes $100 best-seller to $59

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The company “Potensic” might not quite have the same amount of brand recognition as some of the other popular quadcopter companies out there. Among BGR Deals readers, however, that’s changing fast. In fact, Potensic is one of the best-selling drone brands of the past few years on BGR Deals. And right now, there’s a fantastic foldable camera drone deal that you definitely need to check out.

There are two main reasons that the company’s quadcopters have been so popular lately. The first is that they’re all high-quality drones that offer best-in-class quality and impressive features. And the second reason is the fact that Potensic has been offering some truly spectacular deals lately through Amazon.

Here’s a perfect example: The popular Potensic P4 foldable FHD camera drone is down to just $59.99 instead of $100 when you clip the on-site coupon and take advantage of the Amazon discount!

The only catch is that this deal is set to expire on Sunday, April 24. If it doesn’t sell out before then, that is.

Best foldable camera drone deal

Potensic’s P4 foldable FHD camera drone retails for $100, which is already a bargain for a quadcopter with such an impressive list of features. In fact, that’s already one of the best foldable camera drone deals, even at full retail.

Apart from the gorgeous 1080p camera quality that captures stunning video and still images, the P4 is packed with things like gravity control, altitude hold, one-button return, custom flight paths, and plenty more.

All that plus an extra battery, a controller, and a carrying case for $100 is indeed a terrific deal. But you won’t pay anywhere near that much.

First, the Potensic P4 now has a lower MSRP of $80. Then, there’s a discount on Amazon that slashes 15% off that new retail price. And finally, you can clip the extra coupon on the product page.

Those three discounts combine to cut the price to just $59.99 — an all-time low! This deal ends on Sunday though, so you don’t have long to get in on the action.

Potensic P4 Foldable Drone with Camera for Adults Beginners, FPV 1080P HD WiFi Remote Control Q… List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $20.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

One more drone deal to check out

Beyond that, there’s another great deal on Amazon if you’re just looking for a fun mini drone that your kids can play with. The popular Potensic A20 Mini Drone has a price discount and an on-site coupon you can clip to cut your cost from $37 to just under $30 thanks to a double discount.

This deal and the Potensic P4 drone deal we mentioned above are both scheduled to end in the next few days. To be frank, however, you might not even have that much time to save.

The last time we covered a drone deal like this, it sold out long before it was scheduled to end. In other words, you’ll need to hurry up or you might miss out.

Potensic P4 Foldable Camera Drone fast facts

As you can see, this is an incredible foldable camera drone deal that you can’t afford to miss. Want to check out all the key takeaways in one concise list? We’re happy to oblige.

Here’s what you need to know about the Potensic P4 foldable FHD camera drone:

Long-range Wi-Fi means you can fly farther without having to chase down your quadcopter drone

Control your drone with the included remote control or your smartphone

First-person video beams back to your iPhone or Android smartphone

1080p Full HD camera captures crystal clear video and still photos

Share photos and videos to your favorite social media app with one click

Flight time adds up to an impressive 40 mintues thanks to two long-lasting batteries that are included with the drone

The Potensic Fly app on your smartphone includes fun featurs like trajectory flight, altitude hold, and more

and more Three adjustable flight speeds make this drone perfect for beginners and advanced users

This drone folds up as small as a smartphone to make it easy to carry — it’s just 5.43 x 3.35 x 1.97 inches when folded

