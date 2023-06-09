Fitbit smartwatches and bands are now up to $71 off for Father’s Day

The Apple Watch Series 8 is by far the most popular smartwatch out there today. And there are some great Apple Watch deals that you can check out to save some money. I use the Apple Watch Series 8 myself, and I paid much more than you will if you get one today. But what about all the people who want to spend even less money, or who don’t have an iPhone? The good news is that there are also some terrific Fitbit deals running right now, including a great sale on the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatches.

Fitbit’s top-rated smartwatches are up to $71 off right now. That means you can get the Fitbit Versa 4 on sale for $169.95, and the upgraded Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch is down to $229 instead of $300. Those are both the lowest prices of the year, and they’re not the only Fitbit deals you have to choose from right now.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Apple might sell more smartwatches than any other brand, but it’s certainly not the only game in town. Plus, if you use an Android smartphone, then the Apple Watch obviously isn’t an option.

Fitbit smartwatches are the go-to models for people who don’t want an Apple Watch. That’s especially true with the company’s two latest models.

First, we have the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch. This sleek watch offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring as well as sleep tracking. It also has Fitbit’s beloved activity tracking features, with more than 40 different exercise modes.

The Fitbit Versa 4 retails for $230, which is already less than any Apple Watch model out there. Right now, however, it’s down to $169.95 in all three colorways. That’s $10 less than the Fitbit sale we saw earlier this year, and it’s the lowest price of 2023.

Or, if you want even more great features like blood oxygen monitoring and a built-in ECG app, you can upgrade to the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch. This top-of-the-line model retails for $300, but it’s on sale for $229 at Amazon.

See Pricing See Pricing

The beauty of Fitbit is that there are plenty of choices out there. And if you prioritize health and sleep tracking over smartwatch features, you can just get an activity tracking band instead of a pricier smartwatch.

Right now, you’ll find a $20 discount that drops the popular Fitbit Charge 5 to $119.95. Or, you can spend even less and pick up the Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for $79.95.

As is the case with the aforementioned Fitbit smartwatch deals, both of these Fitbit health-tracking bands are down to the best prices of the year so far.