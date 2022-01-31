Fire TV Stick deals start at just $18.99 if you hurry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There were some great Fire TV Stick deals earlier this month, but they vanished from Amazon just as quickly as they arrived. Now, however, Amazon is offering even lower prices in a surprise sale!

BGR Deals readers are swarming Amazon to get the Fire TV Stick Lite while it’s down to $18.99. Also, the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s on sale for $29.99 instead of $50 is even more popular. With 4K and HDR for that great price, it’s no wonder our readers prefer the 4K model.

The bad news is that both of these awesome Fire TV Stick deals are likely going to end soon. That means you don’t have long to get in on the action. If you don’t need Wi-Fi 6 on the hot new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, definitely take advantage.

Or, if you do want the Max, it’s down to the lowest price ever right now at $39.99!

Amazon’s best Fire TV Stick deals of January 2022

Image source: Amazon

Amazon’s beloved Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to a big discount. Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $18.99.

For those unaware of this latest addition to Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, the device itself is exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick. The only difference is the remote, which is still an Alexa Voice Remote but doesn’t have the extra power and volume buttons to control your TV. If that’s not a deal-breaker for you, definitely take advantage of this bargain.

Of note, you can also upgrade to the Fire TV Stick with a better remote for just $1 more.

On top of that, you can also save even more by upgrading to the king of Amazon’s streaming dongles, the Fire TV Stick 4K. There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K, and it’s on sale right now for just $34.99.

And finally, if you want it all you can pick up a $120 Fire TV Cube on sale for $84.99. It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, and people love it!

These Fire TV Stick deals are all likely to end soon. This might be your last chance to save big on Fire TV devices until Black Friday!

Fire TV Stick 4K & 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

You can also use Alexa voice commands to check the weather, control your smart home devices, and so much more

Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Fire TV gives you access to more than 500,000 different movies and TV episodes

Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon Prime Video

Fire TV Stick Lite & Fire TV Stick

Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV Stick streams in Full HD

Includes the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which does not have IR buttons to control your TV



Use Alexa on your remote to launch apps, pause shows, answer questions, and more

Enjoy access to thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max

Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s most powerful streaming device

It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot

In addition to 4K UHD streaming and HDR support, you also get hands-free Alexa

You can a sk Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show

Control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers, too

Built-in speaker lets you hear Alexa’s responses even when your TV is off

Supports Dolby Vision in addition to HDR and HDR10+

