Fire TV Stick 4K deal on Amazon saves you 20%, but not for much longer

Are you looking for examples of Black Friday-quality deals that are still available right now at Amazon? Well, we’ve got plenty to choose from. But there’s a Fire TV Stick 4K deal that might be more appealing than anything else.

Before we get to that, let’s see some other Black Friday deals that just went live at Amazon. You can buy the excellent myQ smart garage door opener on sale for just $24.98. Plus, you can get a $30 Amazon credit with the Amazon Key promo. The incredible Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa is on sale for just $89 instead of $129. You’d have to be crazy to pass that up. Apple’s AirPods Pro are down to $189.99 and new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are $199.99. In fact, all of Apple’s AirPods are down to the lowest prices of the season, like AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging for just $149.99.

But wait until you see Amazon’s Black Friday deal on the BRAND NEW Fire TV Stick 4K that was just released!

Fire TV Stick 4K deal for Black Friday

Amazon issued a press release earlier this year announcing all of Prime Day 2021’s best-selling products. Now, the #1 best-selling item in the entire world from Prime Day is back on sale at the same all-time low price! But wait, because it gets even better than that. The version on sale right now is a brand new model that wasn’t even available back on Prime Day.

Prime Day 2021 was obviously huge for Amazon device deals, and that’s the case each and every year. Nearly every single popular Amazon-branded hardware product was on sale with a deep discount. Needless to say, all of the company’s hottest Fire TV devices were discounted as well. Unfortunately, all of those great deals disappeared when Prime Day came to an end. That means you missed out if you didn’t take advantage earlier this year.

Thankfully, we have some great news if you missed out. Black Friday deals are here and the #1 best-selling item from Prime Day 2021 is back down to its lowest price ever!

The $50 Fire TV Stick 4K is available right now for $24.99. That means Amazon’s most powerful streaming media dongle ever is on sale for the same price as the cheaper Fire TV Stick. You would have to be nuts to buy the FHD model when you can get 4K and HDR for even less right now. Also, as we mentioned, this is a brand new version with the latest and greatest features.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to add streaming apps to a “dumb” TV or you’re sick and tired of the terrible proprietary interface that’s built into your smart TV. In either case, this is an awesome way to save some money on one of the best streaming devices out there right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K fast facts

It should go without saying that the Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s best-ever streaming media player. That’s especially true of the new version with updated internals and the new Alexa Voice Remote. It’s an incredible value at $50, but right now it’s on sale for half that much for Black Friday. Don’t miss out!

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

You can also use Alexa voice commands to check the weather, control your smart home devices, and so much more

Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Fire TV gives you access to more than 500,000 different movies and TV episodes

Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon Prime Video

