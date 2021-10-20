Finally, an indoor fly trap that works – 30,000 Amazon shoppers can’t be wrong

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer is now over and fall is finally upon us. Many people are sad about that, but it’s actually good news where I live in the Northeast. It seems like just last week I was sweating in 95+ degree heat. Now, it’s in the 50s or even 40s each morning when I wake up. I’m not prepared at all for cold weather, and it seems like I’m not the only one. But the good news is that mosquitoes are finally gone for the year. They eat me alive every time I go outside in the summer. Thankfully, however, I found a secret weapon that I used to fight back. It’s called the Katchy Indoor Fly & Mosquito Trap and it’s the best-selling model on Amazon. And best of all, it doubles as an indoor fly trap for fruit flies!

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.79 You Save: $10.20 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best-selling indoor fly trap

The first thing you need to know about the Katchy Indoor Fly & Mosquito Trap is that it’s NOT a bug zapper. This insect trap is mainly for indoor use, and you definitely don’t want it popping and sizzling all the time. Instead, there are three main elements that make this bug killer effective.

First, there’s a UV light to attract bugs, including mosquitoes. Second, there’s a fan that sucks bugs in when they get close to the light. And third, there’s a glue board inside the unit that traps all the bugs so they can’t pester you anymore.

Place the bug trap near your garbage, near fruit, near plants, or anywhere else with bug problems. If there’s a mosquito that’s eating you up while you sleep at night, just put one near your bed and be rid of it. And it works even better on fruit flies — just read the reviews to see how much Amazon shoppers love it. As long as they’re smart and they follow the instructions, that is.

This bug killer works so well, it’s actually the #9 best-selling product right now in Amazon’s entire Home & Kitchen section. It’s also the #1 best-seller in the “Pest Control Traps” section. That’s crazy! It also has almost 30,000 combined 4-star and 5-star reviews on Amazon, which is off the charts. So many people say that this indoor fly trap works better than any other solution they’ve tried. If you’re frustrated by fruit flies in your home, this might be the last solution you ever need.

Definitely get yourself a Katchy Indoor Fly & Mosquito Trap on Amazon now. Hurry and you can even score a 20% discount!

Katchy Indoor Fly & Mosquito Trap fast facts

Three different technologies give the Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap the ultimate trapping power

UV light attracts bugs so they fly or crawl close to the top of the trap

Then, the fan sucks them in

Finally, a sticky glue board traps the bugs so they’re no longer a nuisance

This is NOT a bug zapper

Works great with fruit flies, mosquitoes, and more

No more ugly traps — this model looks like a nifty piece of futuristic tech

Perfect for your kitchen, living room, home office, or anywhere else

Place it close to insect-ridden plants, fruit, or your trash bin

Works best in the dark, so be sure to turn off the lights

The fan has two different speed settings, low speed for the quietest operation and standard speed

EPA Est. Num.: 93372-CHN-1

Best indoor trap for houseflies

As the Katchy listing clearly states multiple times, this indoor fly trap is not intended for houseflies. If those big black pests are bothering you in your home, you need a different solution. Lucky for you, we’ve got just the thing.

Catchmaster Window Fly Traps are brilliant. Instead of hanging an ugly strip of tape in the middle of a room, these traps stick to your window. It makes perfect sense, of course, since that’s where flies always end up buzzing around the most. The Catchmaster traps are crystal-clear instead of yellow like those ugly tape strips. They’re less visible as a result, so you don’t have to be ashamed of your fly problem when visitors come by.

If you’re dealing with fruit flies or other similar airborne bugs, the Katchy Indoor Fly & Mosquito Trap is a great solution. If it’s black houseflies you’re after though, pick up some Catchmaster Window Fly Traps instead.

Catchmaster Bug & Fly Clear Window Fly Traps - Pack of 12 Traps List Price: $16.10 Price: $9.49 You Save: $6.61 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

