The search is over: this smart stick vacuum is just what you need for a cleaner home

Finding the right vacuum for your home is a surprisingly difficult task, especially considering the sheer number of options available. Over 100,000 products appear when searching for “vacuum” on Amazon, so rather than spending the next few weeks sorting through them all, heed our advice and consider a brand new, fully capable, and reasonably priced vacuum cleaner that blows away the competition.

Just weeks ago, the popular home cleaning brand Eureka launched the new ReactiSense Stick Vacuum, bringing game-changing intelligence to its popular line of cordless vacuum cleaners. No matter how many people or pets live in your home, the Eureka ReactiSense is ready to handle whatever you throw at it out of the box. That’s not true of every cordless vacuum, but it’s where Eureka’s latest vacuum shines.

Lightweight, high-powered, and packed with the latest technology, the Eureka ReactiSense Stick Vacuum makes cleaning your home a breeze. Let’s get into some of the features that make this new release such a compelling choice.

Powerful suction and true HEPA filtration

Whether your home is covered in carpets and rugs or tile and hardwood floors, you never want your vacuum cleaner to leave anything behind. That will never be a problem for the Eureka ReactiSense, which features a 350W motor with a powerful suction of 25,800 Pa. That’s the kind of power you’ll need to suck up everything from pet hair and food debris to deep-seated dust and dirt.

One of the unfortunate side effects of vacuuming is disturbing all of the settled particles around your home. This can make cleaning a minefield for those with allergies, which is why Eureka included an H13 HEPA filter on the ReactiSense capable of capturing 99.95% of microparticles. It’s a fully sealed system, which means pollen, dust, and dander won’t escape while you’re in the middle of vacuuming your home.

Sense+React technology adapts to your floors

The standout feature of the Eureka ReactiSense Stick Vacuum is the incredible Sense+React technology, allowing the vacuum to automatically detect the dust levels on the floor in front of it and adjust its suction power accordingly. It’s also capable of detecting the type of floor, so the speed will increase when you encounter a heavy rug or decrease on a hardwood floor. It does all of this without you having to lift a finger. This feature allows the Eureka ReactiSense to conserve its battery life for longer run times while also enhancing cleaning efficiency.

Of course, the technology is only as impressive as the hardware that backs it up. That’s another strength of the Eureka ReactiSense, which features an anti-tangle brushroll with a comb-like structure that grabs hair as you vacuum and special fins that trap the hair. Yet another major perk for pet owners and those of you with long hair.

Once the dust, dirt, and debris travel through the nozzle into the vacuum itself, they are filtered through a 7-cone cyclonic separation system, which captures all the smallest particles in the dust cup. This helps to stop fine dust from reaching the airflow, which in turn prevents clogging and eliminates the need for frequent maintenance.

Smarter than your average vacuum cleaner

The Sense+React technology is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the smart features on this vacuum. When using the vacuum, you’ll see an LED display facing you that will keep you updated on the battery level and the current mode while alerting you to issues that might require maintenance. The display also features a power button and a mode button, so you can quickly power the device on or off and change modes manually.

One of the pain points of many cordless vacuums is finding somewhere to store and charge them simultaneously. That’s not a concern with the Eureka ReactiSense, which features a detachable lithium-ion battery that you can easily remove to charge wherever you like. Plus, while the battery’s 60-minute runtime should be plenty to clean most homes in a single session, you can grab an extra battery to quickly swap out, effectively doubling the cleaning time without having to wait for the vacuum to charge.

If all of that isn’t enough, the vacuum’s 2-in-1 convertible design allows you to easily switch from vacuuming your floors to cleaning your furniture, your blinds, in hard-to-reach corners, or even between the cushions of your car.

The vacuum upgrade you’ve been waiting for

There’s a reason why Eureka’s products have racked up thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon – they just work. If you’re looking for a smart, efficient, and powerful vacuum cleaner that does everything you could possibly want a vacuum to do, look no further than the Eureka ReactiSense Stick Vacuum.

In the past, I’ve spent hundreds of dollars of vacuums with half the features of this new release. The fact that you can buy a Eureka ReactiSense for just $179.99 goes to show just how much value the company packs in its products. Do yourself a favor and end your search for the perfect cordless vacuum now – you’ve found it.