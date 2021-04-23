If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Echo Dot goes on sale all the time, which is undoubtedly why it’s the single best-seller Alexa smart speaker Amazon has ever made. It’s already quite reasonable at $50, but frequent discounts chop $10, $20, or even $25 off that already-affordable price. That said, Amazon’s regular sales don’t offer discounts anywhere near the one in the special deal Amazon is running right now.

For a limited time only, you can get an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $4.99 when you also get 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited service. That’s right… A Dot for $5!

Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot goes on sale all the time these days, and the retailer typically offers discounts that range from $10 to $20. In fact, Amazon just ran a huge sale earlier this month that slashed the prices of several different Alexa smart speaker models including the Dot. Those were all terrific values, but they were nothing compared to a new sale that’s available for a limited time only.

Right now on its site, Amazon is offering the Echo Dot for just $4.99 when bundled with 1 month of its Amazon Music Unlimited service, which costs $7.99 per month for Prime members. That’s a total of $12.98! The AMU subscription will automatically renew each month, of course, and if you like it you can keep it and ditch Spotify or Apple Music. Or, if you’d rather stick with what you know, that’s okay too — just go to this page anytime after you place your order and you can cancel Amazon Music Unlimited. You can literally do it the instant after you place the order and you won’t have to worry about getting charged again, but you’ll still get to keep streaming for the rest of the month, and you’ll get a $4.99 Echo Dot!

This deal is available to any and all people as long as you have never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited before. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear though, so hurry or you might miss it. You can see the terms and conditions for this deal right here on Amazon’s site.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $4.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$12.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

Get unlimited access to 70 million songs. Always ad-free.

Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Connect with others – Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.

Alexa has skills – With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

