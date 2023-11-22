Echo Buds deals start at $35 for Black Friday 2023

Have you been eyeing Echo Buds, but you’ve been waiting for holiday sales to drop the prices? Today is definitely the day you should pull the trigger because you’re not going to find better deals than the ones that Amazon is offering for Black Friday 2023. Echo Buds deals start at just $34.99 right now for Amazon’s newest model. Also, the pricier versions with active noise cancelling are also on sale with even deeper discounts.

Many people say Amazon’s Echo Buds are just as good as AirPods Pro, which is certainly impressive. And ahead of the holidays, Echo Buds are on sale for way less than what you’ll pay for AirPods, even while Apple’s earbuds are also discounted at Amazon.

Entry-level AirPods 2 are currently down to $79.99. Or, you can save some money on a pair of AirPods Pro. Amazon has an AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C deal right now that drops your price to only $189.99.

But if you take advantage of Amazon’s Black Friday Echo Buds price discounts instead, you’ll get noise cancelling earbuds starting at only $64.99 in either black or white. Or, upgrade to Echo Buds with wireless charging for $84.99.

That means you get noise cancelling earphones for the same price as Apple’s entry-level AirPods while they’re discounted. If you don’t need ANC, Amazon’s entry-level “all-new Echo Buds” are down to $34.99 on sale. That matches the all-new Echo Buds deal that Amazon was running last month.

Why do people love Echo Buds?

Echo Buds and Echo Buds with wireless charging were both best-sellers during Prime Day earlier this year. That’s when Amazon’s Echo Buds price was at its lowest.

Of course, it’s not difficult to understand why they sold so well. All you need to do is read over some Amazon reviews to see how beloved these true wireless earbuds are. You’ll find the same thing if you search for reviews on blogs. Image source: Amazon

People absolutely adore Amazon’s cord-free earbuds. They offer terrific sound quality, great battery life, and the same wire-free convenience you get with AirPods. They also have top-notch noise cancellation, which people love so much.

On top of that, you get instant access to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, whichever you prefer. The one thing they don’t offer compared to other leading options is a sky-high price tag.

At just $120, Amazon’s Echo Buds price is so much less expensive than comparable cord-free earphones with active noise cancelling technology. Then, every once in a while, Amazon will run an Echo Buds deal that makes them even more attractive. Such is the case right now.

Head over to Amazon, and you’ll find Echo Buds on sale for just $64.99. That’s the lowest price since Prime Day, of course, and it’s so much less than you’ll pay for AirPods Pro 2, even while they’re discounted.

Or, if you want to upgrade to Echo Buds with wireless charging, they’ll cost you $84.99. That’s a great discount, and it likely won’t be around for long.

Finally, Amazon’s last Echo Buds deal during Black Friday 2023 is for people who don’t care about active noise cancelling.

The all-new Echo Buds retail for $50, which is less than half of what you’ll pay for Apple’s comparable entry-level AirPods. Even while AirPods are on sale, they still run $99 on Amazon.

Meanwhile, as I’ve mentioned several times already, all-new Echo Buds are down to just $34.99 right now. Plus, if you’ve never tried Amazon Music Unlimited before, you can get four months for free with your purchase.

