Camera drones sometimes have one thing in common regardless of whether they’re professional-grade models or quadcopters designed solely for recreational use: prices can often be quite high, which is obviously prohibitive to everyone out there who is on a budget. You’ll be happy to learn that because drones have gotten so popular again lately, there are plenty of affordable options too — and today we’re highlighting one deal in particular that you’ll really want to check out.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll normally find the best-selling Potensic Elfin Mini 2K Camera Drone available for $80, which is a fair price for such an awesome and compact quadcopter. Grab one today at Amazon, however, and you’ll spend just $64.99 thanks to a special coupon you can clip on the product page.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a hobbyist who just enjoys flying drones from time to time or a professional filmmaker who often needs aerial footage. Either way, RC quadcopter drones are awesome — and that’s especially true when they’re equipped with high-quality cameras that can record video or stream crystal clear video back to your smartphone while you fly. Drones are terrific tools for filming footage from above and they’re just as good even if you only want to stream the sights to your phone as you soar through the air. However, it should go without saying that professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras and gimbals can be very expensive.

Sky-high price tags used to be prohibitive for lots of people who didn’t have a true professional need for a camera drone, but now there are so many options out there for hobbyists, too. What’s more, Amazon often runs sales that make awesome drones like the popular Potensic Elfin Mini 2K Camera Drone much more affordable than you might think.

Potensic’s Elfin Mini is a tiny quadcopter that packs some big performance, and it checks all the boxes you might want to check if you’re looking to have a blast with a recreational camera drone. It’s not a professional-grade quadcopter, but it’s also not going to cost you a fortune. Instead, the reasonable $80 retail price gets you a drone that folds up to about the same footprint as a smartphone when it’s not in use. How cool is that?! And despite its diminutive size, it’s worth noting that the Elfin Mini still packs a 2K camera and a battery that’s big enough for 20 minutes of flight.

The $80 price tag on Amazon is more than fair if you ask us, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today. There’s a $15 coupon you can clip on the product page that slashes the final price to just $64.99!

It’s important to note that while this deal isn’t scheduled to be available for very long and Potensic typically only offers a limited amount of inventory with deals like this. If similar sales in the past have taught us anything, there’s a very good chance this deal will sell out shortly.

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price:$79.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$15.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are more key details from Amazon’s product listing:

High-quality 2K camera records video in stunning detail and also captures crystal clear still photos. Don’t want to record? You can just stream exciting first-person video back to your smartphone as you soar through the air

Videos and photos are automatically saved on your iPhone or Android device, so you don’t even need a microSD card

The Elfin quadcopter comes with two batteries that provide a total of 20 minutes of flight time

Shockproof and drop-proof — it’s the perfect choice for beginners and advanced users

The free app provides easy controls so you can steer right from your smartphone. There are also one-key takeoff and landing options that are great for beginners

Potensic’s app also has other great features like Gestures Control, Trajectory Flight, Gravity Sensor Control, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, Speed Adjustments

