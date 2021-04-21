If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you have a pile of papers that has continued growing to the point where it’s actually intimidating? Or perhaps you work from home now and you’re sick and tired of waiting for the painfully slow scanner that’s built into your printer. In either case, there’s a fantastic solution to your problem — and it happens to be discounted right now at Amazon.

It’s called the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1400 One-Touch Document Scanner, and it’s the #1 best-selling document scanner on Amazon’s entire website. You can snag one now for just $349.99, or you can upgrade to the awesome cloud-connected model we’ve been testing for just $50 more!

I have a massive pile of important paperwork in my home that has been growing taller and taller for more years than I care to admit. I had always planned to file it, but filing paperwork is the last thing you want to do after a busy day of work. Then, on top of that, I have to scan documents pretty frequently for my job. I had been using my all-in-one printer to scan them, but it’s so slow and it’s also pretty unreliable. Half the time I can’t even get it to connect to my computer.

That’s why my interest was immediately piqued when Fujitsu reached out and asked if I was interested in testing on the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1600 Cloud-Enabled Document Scanner.

This awesome device is a dedicated document scanner that’s so much faster than my old wireless printer. I can’t even begin to tell you what a difference the added speed makes — with a scan speed of 40 ppm/80 ipm, this awesome device can scan five documents before my printer is done scanning one. It also has an auto-feed function so you don’t have to keep lifting a cover and replacing individual pieces of paper in between scans.

At just $399.99 on Amazon, the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1600 also has built-in wireless connectivity so you don’t need to worry about running cables to your computer. It can scan directly to any PC, Mac, laptop, smartphone, tablet, or even straight to the cloud! It supports multiple paper sizes and it can automatically distinguish between them as it scans. What’s more, the included software makes it effortless to digitize and organize the documents you scan.

This document scanner is terrific and it’s worth every penny. Or, if you don’t care about wireless connectivity or cloud support, you can pick up the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1400 One-Touch Document Scanner for just $349.99 thanks to a $45 discount at Amazon. It’s the #1 best-selling document scanner on Amazon’s whole site, so that’s a terrific deal!

