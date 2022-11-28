Cyber Monday Vitamix blender deals 2022: Save up to $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Cyber Monday is here, which means certain kitchen products are on sale at the lowest prices of the year. Examples include Instant Pots, Keurig coffee makers, and the Magic Bullet blender everyone loves. Of course, there’s another type of blender that goes on sale with deep discounts ahead of the holidays each year. And in 2022, there are fantastic Cyber Monday Vitamix blender deals that you won’t want to miss.

Today only, prices start at just $99.95 for the Vitamix immersion blender. And you’ll pay just $189.95 for the Vitamix Explorian blender if you pick up a renewed model before they sell out. That’s a huge $205 discount!

Vitamix professional-grade blenders on sale

Everyone knows the Vitamix brand. The company makes the best professional-grade blenders out there, hands down. Restaurants use them, smoothie shops use them, and professional chefs use them at home. And now you’re going to start using one at home, too.

This year’s Cyber Monday deals on Vitamix blenders include more than a half-dozen models on sale at the best prices of 2022! If ever there was a time to see what the fuss is about, this is it.

Cyber Monday Vitamix blender deals

The most popular deal ahead of the holidays this year is going to be the Vitamix Explorian blender. It’s already one of the most affordable Vitamix blenders, and now it’s down to the lowest price of the year.

$395 is a fair price, but it’s down to just $189.95 for a renewed blender until they inevitably sell out. That’s the best Cyber Monday Vitamix deal you’ll find in 2022.

On top of that, there’s actually a Vitamix blender on sale for less than $100 right now. It’s obviously not a standard blender, though. It’s the Vitamix immersion blender, which normally sells for $150.

Right now, this popular model is down to $99.95.

Next, we have the Vitamix E310 blender and the Vitamix 5200 blender. The former is down to $289.95 from $350, and the latter is on sale for $299.95.

Vitamix’s 5200 retails for $550, though, so it’s clearly the more attractive deal.

There are two phenomenal deals for anyone who wants the best of the best.

First, the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender is a $630 beast that does it all. It’s truly the creme de la creme, offering power and performance that’s unmatched. Thanks to Vitamix deals for Cyber Monday 2022, you can get one for $579.95.

Or, take things one step further with the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender. This $650 workhorse has all the bells and whistles as well as smart connectivity. During Cyber Monday, it’s down to $574.95.

Below, you’ll find the rest of Amazon’s Vitamix blender deals for Cyber Monday 2022.

Remember, these prices are only valid on November 28, or until each model sells out.

