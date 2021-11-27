Cyber Monday DNA test deals 2021: 23andMe & AncestryDNA on sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many people like to give DNA test kits as Christmas and Chanukah gifts each year. It makes sense, of course, since everyone loves receiving them as gifts. If you’re planning to pick up a few this year, now is definitely the time to do it. Cyber Monday DNA test deals are here, slashing 23andME and AncestryDNA test kits to the lowest prices of 2021.

Of course, there are different types of tests out there that perform different functions. Some DNA tests focus on health based on key indicators in your DNA. Others let you dig into your ancestry so you can see exactly where your family comes from. So many people find long-lost relatives this way, and that’s so awesome! If you’re planning to get a DNA test for yourself or as a gift this year, there are some deals that you definitely need to check out.

The 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit normally sells for $199, but right now it’s down to the all-time low price of just $99. It’s the #1 best-selling DNA test on Amazon has it has never been cheaper! On top of that, AncestryDNA tests start at just $48 in 2021 for the first time ever!

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price: $199.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $100.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday DNA test deals in 2021

We can’t believe how many fantastic Cyber Monday 2021 deals are out there. It seems like every best-selling product out there has a deep discount right now. Top-sellers this year include laptops, TVs, and of course Instant Pots. Can you believe Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for just $159 instead of $249. That’s insane! But those are all things that people tend to buy for themselves.

When it comes to gifts, there’s nothing hotter right now than Cyber Monday DNA test deals. And this year, you can get all three of the best-selling tests at their lowest prices ever.

23andMe deals

23andMe’s Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit is always the best-seller every single year. It regularly retails for $199, which seems steep, But it’s actually a terrific value for a DNA test that includes a whopping 150+ different reports on your health and ancestry. This test kit has a huge $100 discount right now for Cyber Monday. That means you can get them for $99 each instead of $199!

The other really popular 23andMe test is the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits DNA Test Kit. It’s popular all year round at $99, but people really go nuts when there are Cyber Monday DNA test deals. Get one while it’s on sale, however, and you’ll only pay $79 per test.

Also of note, these are price discounts and not coupons. That means you can get as many as you want at discounted prices.

23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test with 2000+ Geographic Regions, Fam… List Price: $99.00 Price: $79.00 You Save: $30.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AncestryDNA deals

Last but not least, the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test + 3-Month Membership is always a huge seller on Cyber Monday. And that will definitely be true again this year since it’s one of the best Cyber Monday DNA test deals out there. This test returns tons of data and it includes a 3-month Ancestry World Explorer membership. All that typically costs $149, but right now it’s down to $89 for Cyber Monday 2021.

Or, if you want to spend even less, the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test on its own is only $48. It normally sells for $99 and this deal is a new all-time low price!

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test + 3-Month Ancestry World Explorer Membership Price: $89.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test, AncestryDNA Testing Kit with 35+ Traits,… List Price: $119.00 Price: $48.00 You Save: $71.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

