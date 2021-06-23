Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is still down to $29 at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve just stumbled upon BGR Deals while searching for Prime Day deals, we hope you’ve found our coverage helpful so far. Now, in addition to all the super-popular products that we’ve been covering, we’re going to let you in on a little secret that our audience has known about for years. It’s a niche product that you’ve probably never heard of before, yet it’s hugely popular and it was pretty much guaranteed to sell out while it was deeply discounted for Prime Day. We often refer to it as the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere and it’s back down to the lowest price ever. This is always one of Prime Day’s most popular purchases among our audience each and every year.

The bad news is it keeps going in and out of stock, but the good news is if you do manage to catch it at Amazon, it’s still down to Prime Day’s all-time low price!

Believe it or not, there are actually still so many Prime Day deals that are available at Amazon. Yes, Prime Day ended yesterday. But tons of third-party sellers still haven’t adjusted their prices back to normal. Some of the hottest remaining Prime Day 2021 deals include

the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale for just $16.98 (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, a popular Windows 10 laptop and 128GB microSDXC bundle for just $219.99, a massive $600 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, the hot new Roku Express 4K+ for just $29.99 and two more Roku deals, a huge $160 discount on the Roomba i3+ robot vacuum that empties itself when it’s done cleaning, TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs for an all-time low of $6.07 each, an incredible 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone for just $59.39 with coupon code PDP6DEAL, an awesome new smart light switch with a built-in Echo Dot for hands-free Alexa commands on sale for only $21.15 with coupon code I23B4U6N, the popular Yeedi K600 robot vacuum for just $89.99, and more. You can even get the stunning YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector that normally costs $600 on sale for only $299.99 — that’s even cheaper than it was on Prime Day!

On top of all that, there’s another wildly popular deal we need to tell you about.

The Depstech WF010 borescope is best described as a crazy wireless camera that lets your iPhone or Android device see inside just about anything. Just snake the semi-rigid tube into anything and the WF010 beams live video feed to your phone. You can record video or capture still photos, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces. It’s an awesome accessory to have on hand, and it was on sale for $28.85 instead of $36 for Prime Day 2021.

That is the lowest price ever for this model, and it’s a tremendous value. Incredibly, it’s also still listed at that price on Amazon right now! All of Depstech’s other borescopes either sold out or were reverted back to their regular list prices, so we definitely expect this deal to disappear soon. Don’t miss out!

