Buy Amazon’s hottest smart home device for $23, get $30 back

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chamberlain is one of the leading brands out there when it comes to garage door openers and controllers. The company has a long history in the industry it has been a part of for 67 years now. Unlike other longtime industry leaders, however, Chamberlain has adapted and changed with the times. Now, it has expanded beyond making some of the most popular traditional garage door openers. It’s also a leader in this emerging segment of the smart home space. The company’s beloved MyQ smart garage door opener has been one of our readers’ favorite smart home gadgets for such a long time.

Now, there’s a hot new version released late last year that retails for just $40. That’s definitely a steal considering the original model cost over twice that much when it first launched. A smart garage door controller is a gadget that’s often overlooked by people shopping for smart home devices. But that’s a mistake. Once you start using one, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. You have to stand around punching your PIN into a keypad that never seems to work on the first try. Meanwhile, I can open my garage door in an instant with a quick tap on my smartphone!

Want to get in on the action? Right now you can score a MyQ for as little as $23 from Amazon. Plus, there’s also a special promo available for a limited time that pays you $30 back!

Amazon’s best MyQ garage door opener deal ever

The MyQ garage door opener cost $100 when it was first released… and it was worth every cent. This awesome device installs in under 20 minutes. Once installed, it lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone. You can even just use a simple voice command thanks to Alexa support. Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick and tired of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase.

It also works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $40 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY30 when placing your first Amazon Key order. It’s a special promotion Amazon is running right now and you can learn more about it right here on Amazon’s site.



Chamberlain’s MyQ smart garage door opener is back in stock right now and it’s on sale with a discount. Be sure to check Amazon’s “other sellers” section for the best price. Then, on top of that, you can also take advantage of that Amazon Key promotion, you’ll basically end up getting a free MyQ. In fact, you’ll walk away with more money than you started with thanks to that Key credit!

We should also mention that the second-generation MyQ is available for $24.98. It has all the same main features plus Bluetooth connectivity. You can tell the difference between the two units by looking at the color. The first-generation model that everyone is familiar with is black. Then, the new second-generation MyQ model with Bluetooth is white. It’s on sale right now for just a few dollars more, so we would definitely recommend going with the newer one. And if you take advantage of the Key promo, you still end up getting paid in the end!

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller Hub with Bluetooth List Price: $29.98 Price: $24.98 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller Hub List Price: $29.98 Price: $23.98 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MyQ fast facts

The MyQ garage door opener is such a fantastic device. We really think it should be in everyone’s home. Trust us, once you start to open and close your garage with a simple tap or a voice command, you’ll never want to go back. Here are some key takeaways:

Open and close your garage door from inside your home, from the backyard, or from down the block

Works from anywhere in the world using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice

Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key, and you can get a $30 credit the first time you use Amazon Key thanks to Amazon’s special promotion (learn more at amazon.com/keypromo )

) Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller Hub with Bluetooth List Price: $29.98 Price: $24.98 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller Hub List Price: $29.98 Price: $23.98 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.