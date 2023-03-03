Bose speaker deals start at $89 today, and QC45 headphones are $50 off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We told you about a big Bose sale last month that offered a bunch of great discounts on Bose portable Bluetooth speakers. Unfortunately, that sale is over and all of those Bose speakers are now back to their regular retail prices. But the good news is that a new Bose sale just popped up on some of the company’s most popular speakers and headphones.

Prices start at just $89 for the awesome Bose SoundLink Micro speaker, which typically sells for $119. You’ll also find Bose soundbars on sale from $179, including the newest Bose TV speaker for $199 instead of $279. And perhaps best of all, the beloved Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones have a $50 discount that drops them to $279.

We’re big fans of Bose speakers and headphones here at BGR Deals, and our readers are too. In fact, Bose is the second most popular headphones brand among our readers, behind Apple. Of course, our guide on the best AirPods deals helps explain why AirPods are so popular with our audience.

Like Apple, Bose’s personal audio products are definitely on the pricey side. That’s why they’re so popular when they go on sale, and we have a phenomenal sale to share with you right now.

Starting with Bose speaker deals, the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker is easily one of the company’s best-selling models. It packs surprisingly impressive sound into a very compact speaker. Plus, you get IP67 dust and water resistance as well as up to 6 hours of playback on a charge.

At $119, this model is definitely a great value. Right now at Amazon, however, it’s on sale for just $89.

If you’re looking for Bose speaker deals on soundbars instead, you’re in luck. There are three different Bose soundbar deals in the current sale, and prices start at just $179 for the Bose Solo 5.

That’s a great value, but we would recommend skipping it. First, it’s only a $20 discount. But second, the new and improved Bose TV Soundbar is on sale for $199. This model is upgraded in so many ways and it’s $80 off right now. That matches the biggest discount we’ve ever seen for the Bose TV Soundbar.

Also on sale is the Bose 600 soundbar, which is down to $449 instead of $499.

This model is definitely in a different league compared to the other two. It features five different drivers and delivers phenomenal sound quality. The Bose 600 soundbar is fantastic for movies, TV shows, or for gaming on your PS5 or whatever other consoles you might have.

Finally, in addition to all those great Bose speaker deals, there are two popular Bose headphones models that are also on sale.

First and foremost, Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones have a $50 discount that slashes them to $279. These are the headphones you think of when you think of Bose ANC headphones, and they’re amazing.

Or, if you’re looking for Bose noise cancelling earbuds instead, you can save $50 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. That drops them to $249, which is the best price of 2023 so far.