Bose speaker and ANC headphones deals start at $94 this week

There were so many great offers included in the big Bose Prime Day sale from earlier this month. Unfortunately, that sale is over, and most of those Bose products are now back to their regular retail prices. But the good news is that a new Bose sale just popped up on some of the company’s most popular speakers and headphones.

Prices start at just $93.99 for the renewed Bose SoundLink Micro speaker, which typically sells for $119. You’ll also find Bose soundbars on sale, including the newest Bose TV speaker for $219 instead of $279. And on top of that, the beloved Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones have an 11% discount that drops them to $279.

I’m a big fan of Bose speakers and headphones, and BGR’s readers are too. In fact, Bose is the second most popular headphones brand among our readers, behind Apple. Of course, BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals helps explain why AirPods are so popular with our audience.

Like Apple, Bose’s personal audio products are definitely on the pricey side. That’s why they’re so popular when they go on sale, and we have a phenomenal sale to share with you right now.

Starting with Bose speaker deals, the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker is easily one of the company’s best-selling models. It packs surprisingly impressive sound into a very compact speaker. Plus, you get IP67 dust and water resistance as well as up to 6 hours of playback on a charge.

At $119, this model is definitely a great value. Right now at Amazon, however, it’s on sale for just $93.99 if you get one in renewed condition. It comes with Amazon’s renewed guarantee, so you can return it for a full refund within 90 days if you’re not happy with it.

Those in search of a portable Bose speaker that would be a huge upgrade should look no further than the Bose Portable Smart Speaker, which is on sale for $349 instead of $399. This is always one of the most popular Bose speaker deals because this model can listen for voice commands using smart assistants like Alexa.

If you’re looking for Bose speaker deals on soundbars instead, you’re in luck. There are two different Bose soundbar deals in the current sale.

The hottest deal is on the new and improved Bose TV Soundbar, which is on sale for $219. This model is upgraded in so many ways, and it’s $60 off right now. That’s the best deal I’ve seen in months for this model, other than Amazon’s big sale during Prime Day.

Also on sale is the Bose 600 soundbar, which is down to $449 instead of $499.

This model is definitely in a different league compared to the other two. It features five different drivers and delivers phenomenal sound quality. The Bose 600 soundbar is fantastic for movies, TV shows, or for gaming on your PS5 or whatever other consoles you might have.

Finally, in addition to all those great Bose speaker deals, there are several popular Bose headphones models that are also on sale.

First and foremost, Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones have a $50 discount that slashes them to $279. These are the headphones you think of when you think of Bose ANC headphones, and they’re still among the best in the business.