Last month, I told you about a big Bose headphones sale that slashed $150 off Bose over-ear headphones and ANC earbuds. Bose is one of my favorite headphones brands, so it’s worth noting that those deals are still available now. But a few more Bose sales have popped up this week, including a deal that drops the popular Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker to just $99. That matches the best price of the year so far, and it’s the cheapest price you’ll pay to get any Bose speaker.

Other Bluetooth speakers from Bose are also discounted in this new sale. For example, the Bose SoundLink Revolve II is 27% off at $159, and the Revolve+ II is down to $229 instead of $329. You can also save on Bose soundbars and wireless subwoofers in this week’s big Bose sale.

To me, the Bose SoundLink Micro is one of the best Bluetooth speakers that Bose has ever made. No, it doesn’t have the loudest speaker or the fullest bass. It’s certainly not going to rattle any windows, of course. But the SoundLink Micro has a few important things going for it that make it a crucial addition to Bose’s lineup.

First, it’s the cheapest Bluetooth speaker that Bose makes. That means that a whole new range of shoppers now have access to the incredible Bose sound quality that audiophiles know so well. This model retails for $119, which is already a solid price. And as I mentioned, the Bose SoundLink Micro is currently on sale for just $99.

Additionally, the SoundLink Micro is waterproof and dustproof. It has an IP67 rating, so you can literally drop it in a pool and it’ll be fine even if you leave it at the bottom on the pool floor for a while. Between that and the impressive 6-hour battery life, you can rest assured that the Bose SoundLink Micro will be fine no matter where you take it.

In addition to the SoundLink Micro deal on Amazon, there are a few other Bose portable speakers on sale right now.

The two most notable deals are on the Bose SoundLink Revolve II, which is on sale for $159, and the upgraded Revolve+ II, which is 30% off at $229 instead of $329.

These models are much louder than the SoundLink Micro, and they have better all-around sound quality. I’ve spent a lot of time with the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II, and I have to say, it’s definitely one of the best portable speakers I’ve ever tested in the $300-$350 price range.

Anyone in search of a soundbar for a small room is also in luck right now.

The Bose TV Speaker soundbar is definitely one of the most popular compact models among our readers. It’s a bit pricey at $279, but it’s down to $199 during this sale. That matches the lowest price of the season for this model.

You can shop all the Bose speakers deals in this sale right here.