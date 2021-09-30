Bluetooth earbuds with 167,000 5-star Amazon reviews are $24 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to premium Bluetooth earbuds on Amazon, everyone knows who the top brands are. And if you happen to be on the lookout for one of the most popular options out there, you’ll find some truly fantastic sales right now. Go and check out Amazon and you’ll see that the nation’s top online retailer is currently offering deep discounts on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2. That includes the lowest price ever on Apple’s crazy-popular AirPods Pro. Hurry and you can get AirPods Pro for just $179.99 — that’s a massive $70 discount! Also of note, AirPods Max are on sale right now with a deep discount. Long story short, it’s a great time to pick up a pair of premium headphones!

Of course, headphones from the likes of Apple and Sony are still quite pricey. As a result, they’re way out of many people’s budgets. But if you want great earbuds that pack some of the same features for much less money, you definitely should check out TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds on Amazon right now. They have 167,000 5-star ratings at Amazon… and they’re currently on sale for only $23.99!



Amazon’s best Bluetooth earbuds deal right now

It goes without saying that TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds don’t have the same brand recognition as Apple’s earphones. They might not be all over billboards and TV commercials, but they’re still shockingly popular. These awesome buds currently have about 167,000 5-star ratings plus another 42,000 4-star ratings at Amazon.

Do you know how good a product has to be to rack up that many 4-star and 5-star ratings?

These wildly popular earphones last for about 4 hours of playback per charge and you’ll get another 14 hours of music streaming thanks to the included charging case. Oh, and speaking of the charging case, this model supports wireless charging just like Apple’s $199 AirPods 2 and $249 AirPods Pro! We all know that Apple’s AirPods are awesome. Of that, there is no doubt. I use AirPods Pro myself and I love them. But if you don’t want to spend quite that much money, definitely check out a pair of T10 earbuds instead. I was surprised at how good they are when I tried them myself.

We’ve seen these super-popular earbuds hit $23.99 before at Amazon, and this matches the lowest price of all time. You’ll never find any better deals on Amazon for Bluetooth earbuds that are this popular. Don’t miss out!

TOZO T10 fast facts

Tozo T10 earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 technology as well as HSP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP

Enjoy all that tech without the tangles since these popular in-ear headphones are cord-free

Get truly authentic sound and deep bass with custom 8mm speaker drivers and hi-fi stereo sound

One-step pairing and Bluetooth 5.0 tech allow these earbuds to connect to each other automatically

air them with your smartphone or tablet once and then you’re done

The durable design features IPX8 water resistance thanks to an internal nano-coating

The earphones can survive being fully submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes

Earbuds last for over 4 hours of playtime per charge, while the included charging case adds another 14 hours

The case also supports both wired and wireless charging

TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds, IPX8 Waterproof with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $29.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

