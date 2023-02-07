Blink security cameras start at $18 each in Amazon’s big sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Blink home security camera brand is known in the industry for two main things. First, Blink wire-free cameras have the best battery life you can get. And second, Blink cameras are often much cheaper than their rivals.

Today, that second point is especially true. That’s because Amazon is running a huge sale that drops prices on all of the most popular Blink camera models. Prices start at just $18.41 per camera when you buy a Blink Mini 3-pack. Weather-proof Blink Outdoor cameras are on sale too, as are Blink Video Doorbells.

The home security camera market has more competition now than it ever has before. What’s more, there are so many brands that make great cameras. That makes it even more difficult to choose a system.

If price is a top priority for you, there are two high-quality brands with big sales running right now. The first lets you save big with Ring Video Doorbell deals and discounts on Ring Cams. And the second offers even deeper discounts on Blink home security cameras.

Blink Mini is one of many Blink camera models on sale now. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Blink made a name for itself by offering high-quality wire-free home security cameras with excellent battery life and low prices. The company still checks those two boxes, but it offers a much wider range of models now than it did in its early years.

Among our readers, the Blink Mini is one of the most popular cameras the company makes. It’s an indoor camera with a retail price of just $35. Today, Amazon is selling individual Blink Mini cameras for just $24.49 each.

You can also get a 2-pack for $42.24 or a Blink Mini 3-pack for $55.24. That means your price per camera is only $18.41.

The Blink Outdoor camera with 2-year battery life is also on sale right now.

Single Blink Outdoor cameras are down to $69.99 instead of $100. Or, if you want more than one, you’ll find even better discounts on multi-camera packs. The best deal is a big 40% discount on a 5-pack, which drops your cost to only $45.60 per camera.

Other popular deals from Amazon’s Blink camera sale include the Blink Video Doorbell for $39.99 instead of $50, the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt camera for $41.99 instead of $60, and the Blink Outdoor + Floodlight.

The new floodlight mode is usually $140, but right now it’s down to $89.58.

Amazon doesn’t specify when this sale is set to end, but we would be surprised if it extends beyond Valentine’s Day next week.

You’ll find all of Amazon’s Blink camera deals right here.