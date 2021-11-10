Black Friday started early for TP-Link Kasa smart plugs and people are flipping out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

BGR Deals readers are a particularly savvy bunch, so they always stock up on certain things anytime they go on sale. TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are high on the list, of course, but there’s plenty more.

Right now, for example, Amazon’s brand new Fire TV Stick 4K is down to an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50. That is an incredible value for something that can instantly transform any old TV into a smart TV. Speaking of TVs, insanely popular LG OLED C1 TVs are flying off the virtual store shelves right now. And just-released AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for just $189.99 instead of Apple’s $249 retail price. That’s an unbelievable deal that no one saw coming!

Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. And now one of the hottest products we cover is back in stock at Amazon with a great discount.

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $29.99 Price: $22.89 You Save: $7.10 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TP-Link Kasa smart plug Black Friday deal

Super-popular TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are the best-selling smart plugs among BGR Deals readers by a huge margin. And it’s not terribly difficult to figure out why.

These smart plugs include all the features you’d expect as well as build quality and an app that are a cut above anything else. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome deals last month slashed the price with a big discount. They sold out fast back then and they’ve continued to sell out pretty regularly ever since. Now, they’re finally back in stock again with an even bigger discount for Black Friday!

Hurry and you can pick up a 4-pack of Kasa smart plugs for just $22.89. That slashes your price per plug to just $5.72, which is a brand new all-time low.

These wildly popular plugs are among the best-selling smart plugs on the planet. How can you pass them up at this price? Think about it… Amazon Smart Plugs cost $25 each!

Two deals to consider

Amazon’s current deal on TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs will likely sell out yet again now that the cat is out of the bag. The good news is that if you miss out on the opportunity to get them for just $5.72 each in 4-packs, you’ll find another sale on 2-packs that cuts the per-plug price from $15 to $6.35 each.

That’s still a fantastic price, so you won’t miss out even if the first listing sells out again. These deals are supposed to stick around until after Black Friday, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they sell out long before then.

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $29.99 Price: $22.89 You Save: $7.10 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $19.99 Price: $12.69 ($6.34 / Count) You Save: $7.30 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa smart plug fast facts

As we mentioned, TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are super popular with our readers. Of course, there are plenty of reasons that’s the case. Here are some key takeaways to highlight the best features:

Kasa Smart Plugs let you control your “dumb” devices with a smartphone or with simple voice commands

These TP-Link plugs are compatible with Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant

Enjoy hands-free control using any of your favorite smart speakers around your house

You can also give voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible headphones and smartwatches

Turn your electronics on and off with ease using the Kasa app on your iPhone or Android device

Control devices from anywhere in your home or anywhere in the world

Works great with lamps, fans, Christmas tree lights, coffee makers, and so much more

Create schedules to turn your devices on and off automatically at any time you want

Simple setup using the Kasa smart app on your phone or tablet

Kasa is used and trusted by more than 5 million people

2-year warranty included and UL-certified for safety

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $29.99 Price: $22.89 You Save: $7.10 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $19.99 Price: $12.69 ($6.34 / Count) You Save: $7.30 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.