Black Friday Roku prices just hit Amazon ahead of schedule

Black Friday 2021 is still more than a month away. But you wouldn’t know it if you head over to Amazon right now. Seriously, you won’t believe the early Black Friday deals that are already live on Amazon’s site! For example, the insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision has a rare discount right now.

There’s also a massive sale on HP Chromebooks with prices starting at just $132.99. How can that not be a mistake?! On top of all that, Amazon is offering deep discounts on so many best-selling streaming devices. That’s right… Black Friday came early this year for Roku fans! You need to see these Roku deals for Amazon Prime members and other shoppers, too!

Roku deals with Amazon Prime shipping

Amazon’s discounts mean Roku prices start at $24.99 for the popular Roku Express HD, but you should think twice before taking advantage of that deal. Why? Because for just $9 more, you can pick up the hot new Roku Express 4K+ that also includes support for streaming in 4K resolution as well as HDR content. It retails for $40, but it’s down to just $28.98 in this Amazon sale!

Needless to say, $28.98 is an incredible value for the 4K+. Or, you can upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick+ that packs the same features into a tiny streaming dongle for just $34.71. But Amazon didn’t stop there, because there are three more deals you’ll definitely want to check out today.

If all you want is a gadget that you can plug into any TV and start streaming, it really doesn’t get any better than Amazon’s Roku Premiere deal. After all, it’s only $34… you can barely buy a hot meal for that price these days. And anyone looking for the ultimate streaming experience should definitely check out the Roku Ultra, which is down to $93 right now instead of $100. It’s not a huge discount, but it’s better than nothing.

If you also want to upgrade the sound on your TV, however, there’s another terrific deal you definitely need to be aware of.

More great deals

First, the $130 Roku Streambar is on sale for $99 right now at Amazon, matching the lowest price of all time. This model is a compact soundbar that has Roku’s beloved streaming software built right in, and it delivers fantastic sound quality. Unless you have a high-end TV that you paid thousands of dollars for, you will absolutely improve your listening experience with this soundbar.

Of course, there’s also a slightly higher-end model called the Roku Smart Soundbar that’s discounted right now. But you won’t save quite as much as you will with the Streambar.

We have no idea when these pre-Black Friday 2021 deals will disappear, so definitely check them out now before it’s too late. All these deals also include Amazon Prime express shipping. That means you’ll have your new streaming media player before you know it.

Roku Express HD

Roku Express HD makes streaming easy and affordable

Get access to live and premium TV that streams over the internet

Perfect for any TV in your kitchen, guest bedroom, or to give as a gift

Simple setup lets you plug the Roku Express HD into your TV, connect to the internet, and start streaming

Roku Express 4K+

The new Roku Express 4K Plus is Roku’s most affordable streaming media player ever to support 4K and HDR

Long-range wireless lets you stream anywhere in your home

Supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and many more

Use one remote to control your Roku and your TV thanks the the new Roku Voice Remote

Roku Streaming Stick+ deal with Amazon Prime

The Roku Streaming Stick+ couldn’t be easier to use — just plug it in, set up your Wi-Fi, and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows!

Long-range wireless connectivity means you can use it anywhere in your home, or even host an outdoor movie night in your backyard

Stunning picture quality thanks to 4K and HDR support

Supports all your favorite streaming services including Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, The Roku Channel, HBO Max, and even live-streaming cable alternatives like Sling and Hulu

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra is the company’s fastest and most powerful streaming media player ever

Enjoy lightning-fast responsiveness and quicker load times thanks to a new quad-core processor

50% more wireless range ensures the smoothest TV streaming experience

Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio on compatible TVs

and Lose your remote? No problem, just press a button on the Roku Ultra and your remote will play a sound so you can find it

Roku Streambar

Fantastic sound quality that outperforms the built-in speakers on most TVs

Integrated streaming with access to all of Roku’s live, free, and premium channels

Stream in HD, FHD, or brilliant 4K

HDR support lets you enjoy stunning colors and vivid picture quality

Big sound in a compact enclosure, with four internal speakers that fill your room with crisp, clear sound

Dolby Audio support

