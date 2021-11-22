Black Friday Roku deals start now, with prices from $19

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2021 is still a couple of weeks away. But you wouldn’t know it if you head over to Amazon right now. Seriously, you won’t believe the early Black Friday deals that are already live on Amazon’s site! For example, the insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight with color night vision has a rare discount right now. And now, Black Friday Roku deals have started early as well!

Our readers have been going nuts over the sale on HP Chromebooks with prices starting at just $159.99. And the #1 best-seller is definitely AirPods Pro with MagSafe. They’re brand new and on sale for just $169.99 right now! How can that not be a mistake?! But on top of all that, Amazon is offering deep discounts on so many best-selling streaming devices. That’s right… Black Friday came early this year for Roku fans! You need to see the Roku deals that Amazon is running right now.

Black Friday Roku deals start now

Amazon’s Black Friday discounts mean Roku prices start at $19 for the popular Roku Premiere, which is an incredible value. This also matches the Premiere’s lowest price of all time. The Roku Premiere is a more traditional streaming media player, so it’s a box and not a dongle. That said, it’s definitely small enough to be tucked away anywhere. It also supports 4K and HDR content, so $19.99 is an amazing price for this model. This sale lasts through the end of the day on November 27.

As great as that deal is, however, you should think twice before taking advantage of it. Why? Because for just $10 more, you can pick up either one of two newer Roku devices that are way more popular.

First, we have the Roku Streaming Stick+ that has been a best-seller for as long as we can remember. It supports 4K and HDR just like the Roku Premiere, but it’s a dongle instead of a set-top box. That means you just plug it into an open HDMI port and there are no other components to worry about. This model retails for $45, but right now it’s down to an all-time low of $29.99.

Then, on top of that, the newer Roku Streaming Stick 4K is also on sale for $29! In addition to getting 4K, HDR, and a Roku Voice Remote like you do with the Streaming Stick+, the new Streaming Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision and a few more great features. With a retail price of $50, this is the biggest discount that Roku has among its Black Friday deals.

Roku’s Streaming Stick+ and Streaming Stick 4K sales last until December 4.

Even more Black Friday Roku deals

If all you want is a gadget that you can plug into any TV and start streaming, it really doesn’t get any better than the deals we mentioned above. Beyond that, anyone looking for the ultimate streaming experience should definitely check out the Roku Ultra, which is down to $69 right now instead of $100. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

If you also want to upgrade the sound on your TV, however, there’s another terrific deal you definitely need to be aware of.

First, the $130 Roku Streambar is on sale for $79.98 right now at Amazon, matching the lowest price of all time. This model is a compact soundbar that has Roku’s beloved streaming software built right in, and it delivers fantastic sound quality. Unless you have a high-end TV that you paid thousands of dollars for, you will absolutely improve your listening experience with this soundbar.

Of course, there’s also a slightly higher-end model called the Roku Streambar Pro that’s discounted right now. Unfortunately, it looks like this model is almost sold out.

These Black Friday 2021 Roku deals are set to run through the end of the month. They could sell out before then though, so definitely check them out now before it’s too late. All these deals also include Amazon Prime express shipping. That means you’ll have your new streaming media player before you know it.

Check out all those deals and more down below.

