24 Black Friday Google deals on Pixel phones, Nest Cams, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

As expected, every major brand is offering fantastic deals during Black Friday this year. Of course, some companies have better bargains than others. We expect fantastic holiday sales from companies like Apple, Sony, and Bose, but this year, there’s another brand you should keep your eye on. Black Friday Google deals in 2022 are off the charts!

There are some Black Friday sales you have to take advantage of no matter what. For example, Amazon is giving away free money with amazing Black Friday gift card deals! Google’s sales aren’t necessarily for everyone, but anyone in search of a new phone, home security camera, Wi-Fi router, and more should absolutely check out these incredible bargains.

Featured deals in this article:

First up, we have some fantastic Black Friday Google deals on Pixel smartphones. Any Android user in search of a new handset absolutely must check out these deals.

Prices start at just $299 for the Pixel 6a, which typically sells for $450. And the flagship Pixel 7 Pro is down to a new all-time low price!

Google Pixel phone deals for Black Friday

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Google’s latest Pixel smartphones are arguably the best Android phones you can get right now. And that’s true across every market segment, from entry-level up to flagship.

Pixel phones don’t sell anywhere near as well as Samsung’s Galaxy phone lineup, of course. But does that mean Galaxy phones are better?

Samsung spends billions of dollars marketing its smartphones, and that’s why they sell so well. If you’re not tied to Samsung’s Galaxy brand, though, you definitely need to check out this year’s Black Friday deals on Pixel phones.

To start things off, the entry-level Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299 instead of $450. Put plainly, no other Android phone on the planet in this price range can touch the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… List Price: $449.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $150.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you’re looking for something a bit more powerful, don’t worry because Google has you covered.

For Black Friday 2022, Google has fantastic deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Both models are on sale at the lowest prices ever.

The Pixel 7 normally starts at $599, which is already an impressive value. Buy one during Black Friday, however, and prices start at only $499. That’s a remarkable deal you don’t want to miss… unless you opt for the Pro version instead, that is.

Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Wide Angle Lens and 24-Hour Battery… List Price: $599.00 Price: $499.00 You Save: $100.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is a terrific flagship smartphone that definitely competes with Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899, though, which is less than you’ll spend on any iPhone 14 Pro SKU.

And if you buy one today, the Pixel 7 Pro starts at just $749!

Google Pixel 7 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Telephoto Lens, Wide Angle Len… List Price: $899.00 Price: $749.00 You Save: $150.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More deals on Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds, & Google Fi

Image source: Google

Google’s various Pixel phones are going to be top sellers during Black Friday thanks to these deals. Of that, we have no doubt.

But smartphones aren’t the only devices in the Pixel lineup that are on sale in 2022.

Google is also offering deep discounts on the Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro, and Pixel Buds A-Series. Plus, there’s a pair of Google Fi deals you definitely need to see.

Check out all of these deals right here:

Google Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking Wat… Price: $299.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Pixel Buds Pro - Noise Canceling Earbuds - Up to 31 Hour Battery Life with Charging Case… List Price: $199.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $50.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Pixel Buds A-Series - Wireless Earbuds - Headphones with Bluetooth - Charcoal List Price: $99.00 Price: $64.00 You Save: $35.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Fi Unlimited Plus SIM Kit List Price: $65.00 Price: $45.50 You Save: $19.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Fi Simply Unlimited SIM kit List Price: $50.00 Price: $35.00 You Save: $15.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Nest Thermostat deals for Black Friday

Image source: Nest

Google’s current Nest Thermostat might not have the same sleek stainless steel finish as the flagship model. But if you ask me, the mirror finish looks cool too. Plus, it’s the features that really matter, and this Nest model does it all.

The face of the new Nest has a unique mirror finish with a digital display underneath it. It also comes in four different colors to match any palette.

Needless to say, the important part is that the Nest Thermostat includes all of the important smart features from the flagship model. You’ll be able to control your thermostat from anywhere using the Nest app or your voice, thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support.

Plus, you’ll save plenty of money on your energy bill thanks to Nest’s intelligent features that tune your settings constantly and learn from your behavior.

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google’s newest Nest Thermostat has a list price of $130, and that’s a terrific value. Right now, however, it’s down to just $89.

The only problem is that the Nest Thermostat sold out fast the last time it hit this price during the Prime Early Access Sale in October. In other words, hurry, or you might miss the color you’re looking for.

Nest Learning Thermostat on sale

Image source: Nest

The Nest Thermostat does indeed have all the key features of the more expensive model. But many people are willing to pay extra for a gorgeous OLED display and stainless steel finish.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is also on sale right now. And just like the cheaper Nest model, it’s down to the lowest price of the season for Black Friday.

Anyone who wants the best of the best should look no further. During Black Friday 2022, you’ll find it on sale for $179 instead of $250.

It’s still a lot more than the base model, but it’s worth the extra cash to plenty of people out there.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home - 3rd Generation Nest… List Price: $249.99 Price: $179.00 You Save: $70.99 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other Google deals for Black Friday 2022

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

In addition to all those great Google deals for Black Friday, there are several other Google devices on sale right now. And some of them are wildly popular products that you won’t want to miss.

Deals include the lowest prices of the year on Nest Cams, Nest Wi-Fi mesh routers, Chromecast 4K, and more. Check out all of these fantastic Black Friday offers down below.

More Black Friday 2022 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2022, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s best Black Friday 2022 deals roundups. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!